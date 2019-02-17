Poynter Slams Last-ball Six to Help Ireland Clinch Thriller Against Netherlands

Loading...
Chasing 183, Ireland required six runs off two deliveries, but a dot ball from Netherlands' Paul van Meekeren brought the equation down to six off one, and that's when Poynter tonked one out of the fence to secure Ireland's second victory of the series.
Asked to bat, Tobias Visee got the Netherlands off to a superb start by smashing 78 runs in just 36 deliveries. The wicketkeeper-batsman hit 12 fours and three maximums during his stay and added 116 runs in 9.2 overs with Max O'Dowd (38).
Despite being 119 for 1 at the end of 10 overs, the remaining Netherlands batsmen failed to cash in and could only manage 63 runs in the final 10 overs. Stuart Thompson scalped 4 for 18, while the likes of Boyd Rankin (2 for 27) and skipper Paul Stirling (1 for 13) chipped in as well.
Ireland lost Stirling early but Kevin O' Brien (30-ball 46) and Andrew Balbirnie (50-ball 83) added 86 runs for the second wicket to keep them in the game. Balbirnie, who scored 12 fours and one six, fell to Paul van Meekeren (4 for 38) with 148 runs in the board.
Needing 12 in the final over, Joshua Little crafted a four in the second delivery before he and Boyd Rankin departed in successive balls. Poynter then took care of the remaining job and his one big shot was enough to hand the Netherlands their first defeat of the series.
First Published: February 17, 2019, 4:12 PM IST