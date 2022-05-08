PPCC vs QPCC Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Trinidad T20 2022, May 8, 8:30 PM IST

PPCC vs QPCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Trinidad T20 2022 match between Powergen Penal SC vs QPCC: Powergen Penal SC are set to take on QPCC in the seventh match of the Trinidad T20 2022 on Sunday. The match is scheduled to be played at the National Cricket Centre, Couva, Trinidad, in the West Indies.

Earlier, Powergen had kicked off heir Trinidad T20 2022 journey on a positive note after securing a three-wicket victory against Preysal SC.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Batting first, Preysal had posted a total of 142/7 in 20 overs. Jarlarnie Seals produced a stellar bowling display in the game to pick up three wickets for Powergen in the game. Uthman Muhammad claimed two wickets in the match as Ansil Bhagan bagged one wicket to restrict their opponents to an achievable total of 142.

In reply, Uthman (46 runs not out off 18 balls) and Videsh Sookha (39 off 38 balls) displayed superb batting to help their side in scoring the winning runs with four balls remaining.

On the other hand, QPCC also started the tournament on a winning note after they clinched a nine-wicket triumph against QPC.

Ahead of the match between Powergen Penal SC vs QPCC, here is everything you need to know:

PPCC vs QPCC Telecast

The PPCC vs QPCC game will not be telecast in India.

PPCC vs QPCC Live Streaming

The Trinidad T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PPCC vs QPCC Match Details

The PPCC vs QPCC match will be played at the National Cricket Centre, Couva, Trinidad, in the West Indies on Sunday, May 8 at 8:30 pm IST.

PPCC vs QPCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jason Mohamed

Vice-Captain: Bryan Charles

Suggested Playing XI for PPCC vs QPCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Steven Katwaroo, Jeremy Araujo

Batters: Videsh Sookha, Tion Webster, Ewart Nicholson

All-rounders: Jarlarnie Seals, Bryan Charles, Jason Mohamed

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Anderson Phillip, Cephas Cooper

Powergen Penal SC vs QPCC Possible XIs

Powergen Penal SC Predicted Line-up: Steven Katwaroo (wicketkeeper), Videsh Sookha, Ewart Nicholson, Jason Mohamed (captain), Akiel Cooper, Jarlarnie Seals, Uthman Muhammad, Ansil Bhagan, Shaaron Lewis, Kavesh Kantasingh, Cephas Cooper

QPCC Predicted Line-up: Tion Webster, Isaiah Rajah, Darren Bravo, Akeal Hosein (captain), Anderson Phillip, Bryan Charles, Christopher Vincent, Jeremy Araujo (wicketkeeper), Jyd Goolie, Rivaldo Ramlogan, Yannic Cariah

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here