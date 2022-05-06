PPSC vs PSC Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Trinidad T20 2022 , May 7, 12:30 AM IST

PPSC vs PSC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Trinidad T20 2022 match between Powergen Penal SC and Preysal CC: Powergen Penal SC will kick off their campaign in the Trinidad T20 League 2022 with an encounter against Preysal CC. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on May 07, Saturday at the National Cricket Centre, Couva.

Powergen Penal SC have picked a handful of skilled and experienced players. The team has Jason Mohammad, Jarlarine Seales, and Shaaron Lewis in their ranks. They are a bowling heavy side and are likely to ask some tough questions from the opposition batters on Saturday.

Preysal CC are expected to give a tough fight to Powergen Penal SC in their opening game. Preysal have also acquired the services of some of the top players like Mark Deyal, Vishan Jagessar, Ravi Rampaul, and Mbeki Joseph.

Ahead of the match between Powergen Penal SC and Preysal CC, here is everything you need to know:

PPSC vs PSC Telecast

Powergen Penal SC vs Preysal CC game will not be telecast in India.

PPSC vs PSC Live Streaming

The Trinidad T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PPSC vs PSC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the National Cricket Centre, Couva at 12:30 AM IST on May 7, Saturday.

PPSC vs PSC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mbeki Joseph

Vice-captain: Jarlarnie Seales

Suggested Playing XI for PPSC vs PSC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Denesh Ramdin, Steven Katwaroo

Batters: Ewart Nicholson, Navin Bidaisee, Mbeki Joseph

All-rounders: Mark Deyal, Jarlarnie Seales, Jason Mohammed

Bowlers: Ravi Rampaul, Shaaron Lewis, Uthman Muhammad

PPSC vs PSC Probable XIs

Powergen Penal SC: Jason Mohammed, Ewart Nicholson, Jarlarnie Seales, Steven Katwaroo (Wk), Ansil Bhagan, Kavesh Kantasingh, Levi Ghanny, Shaaron Lewis, Uthman Muhammad, Suraj Seepaul, Videsh Sookha

Preysal CC: Ravi Rampaul, Navin Bidaisee, Mbeki Joseph, Denesh Ramdin (Wk), Daniel Osouna, Justin Joseph, Rahul Bharat, Sanjiv Gooljar, Shazan Babwah, Mark Deyal, Rakesh Maharaj

