PR vs CT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Everest Premier League 2021 Match, October 01, 01:15 PM IST

PR vs CT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Everest Premier League 2021 between Pokhara Rhinos and Chitwan Tigers: Pokhara Rhinos will be locking horns with Chitwan Tigers in the 12th league match of the Everest Premier League. The two teams will face off at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Nepal on October 01, Friday at 01:15 PM IST.

The Friday match promises to be a thrilling affair as both Pokhara Rhinos and Chitwan Tigers have been unbeatable in the league so far. Pokhara kickstarted their campaign with an abandoned match against Bhairahawa Gladiators. The team showcased their mettle in the second game as they outclassed Lalitpur Patriots by nine wickets. With one victory and one abandoned game, the Rhinos are third in the points table.

On the other hand, Chitwan Tigers have won two out of their three league games. The team defeated Biratnagar Warriors and Kathmandu Kings by two and three wickets respectively. Tigers’ one game against Bhairahawa Gladiators was washed out without even a ball being bowled. The team is second in the standings with five points to their credit.

Ahead of the match between Pokhara Rhinos and Pokhara Rhinos and Chitwan Tigers; here is everything you need to know:

PR vs CT Telecast

The Pokhara Rhinos vs Chitwan Tigers match will not be broadcasted in India.

PR vs CT Live Streaming

The match between Pokhara Rhinos and Chitwan Tigers will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PR vs CT Match Details

The 12th match of the Everest Premier League 2021 will be played between Pokhara Rhinos and Chitwan Tigers at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Nepal on October 01, Friday at 01:15 PM IST.

PR vs CT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Nandan Yadav

Vice-Captain- Rajesh Pulami

Suggested Playing XI for PR vs CT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Shahzad

Batters: Richard Levi, Bhim Sharki, Rajesh Pulami

All-rounders: Karim Janat, Seekkuge Prasanna, Nandan Yadav

Bowlers: Kesrick Williams, Bikram Sob, Sompal Kami, Kamal Singh

PR vs CT Probable XIs:

Pokhara Rhinos: Richard Levi, Rit Gautam, Bikram Sob, Kesrick Williams, Nandan Yadav, Sushan Bhari, Sunil Dhamala, Bibek Yadav, Binod Bhandari(wk), Lokesh Bam, Sahan Arachchige

Chitwan Tigers: Mohammad Shahzad(wk), Shahab Alam, Sagar Dhakal, Seekkuge Prasanna, Karim Janat, Rajesh Pulami, Sompal Kami, Dilip Nath, Ishan Pandey, Kamal Singh, Bhim Sharki

