PR vs VCC Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs, ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022, April 12, 12:30 PM IST

PR vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 match between Punjab Rotterdam and Voorburg Cricket Club: Voorburg Cricket Club will aim to continue their unbeaten ride in the ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 as they will take on Punjab Rotterdam on Tuesday. The two teams will face each other at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle.

Voorburg made a stunning start to the competition as they defeated Sparta Cricket 1888 in their first two matches. The team scored a win by eight and ten wickets by chasing down the total of 67 and 61 runs. The bowlers won both the games for the team. Voorburg will hope for another brilliant performance from the bowling unit to continue their stay at the top of the table.

Punjab Rotterdam, on the other hand, will be at a disadvantage as they will be playing their first game on Tuesday. The team is expected to give a good competition to Voorburg as they have picked some good players in their team. Nehaan Gigani, Amrit Singh, and Bas de Leede are some of the notable players in the side.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Punjab Rotterdam and Voorburg Cricket Club, here is everything you need to know:

PR vs VCC Telecast

Punjab Rotterdam vs Voorburg Cricket Club game will not be telecast in India

PR vs VCC Live Streaming

The ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PR vs VCC Match Details

The match will be played at Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle at 12:30 PM IST on April 12, Tuesday.

PR vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Amrit Singh

Vice-Captain: Nehaan Gigani

Suggested Playing XI for PR vs VCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Musa Ahmad, Bas de Leede, Floris De Lange

Batters: Nehaan Gigani, Amrit Singh, Sohail Bhatti

All-rounders: Rehan Waheed, Mudassar Bukhari

Bowlers: S Mian, Ali Qasim, Suhaib Iqbal

PR vs VCC Probable XIs

Punjab Rotterdam: Stephan Myburgh, Yasir Usman, Suhaib Iqbal, Asad Zulfiqar, Samiullah Salarazai, Irfan Ul Haq, Sohail Bhatti, Sikander Zulfiqar, S Mian, Teja Nidamanuru, Ashiqullah Said

Voorburg Cricket Club: Shariz Ahmad, Musa Ahmad, Bas de Leede(c), Floris De Lange(Wk), Amrit Singh, Ali Qasim, Navjot Singh, Vivian Kingma, Nehaan Gigani, Rehan Waheed, Harold Vogelaar

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here