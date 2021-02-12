CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Pradeep Sangwan Named Delhi Captain Ahead of Shikhar Dhawan in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Pradeep Sangwan Named Delhi Captain Ahead of Shikhar Dhawan in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Pradeep Sangwan has been named Delhi captain ahead of Shikhar Dhawan for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament for which the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) announced its 22-member squad on Friday. While opening batsman Dhawan is included in the squad he is not expected to be available after the first week of the tournament due to India's limited overs series against England which starts on March 12.

  • IANS
  • Updated: February 12, 2021, 8:47 PM IST
Pradeep Sangwan Named Delhi Captain Ahead of Shikhar Dhawan in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Pradeep Sangwan has been named Delhi captain ahead of Shikhar Dhawan for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament for which the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) announced its 22-member squad on Friday. While opening batsman Dhawan is included in the squad he is not expected to be available after the first week of the tournament due to India's limited overs series against England which starts on March 12.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy is set to start on February 20 with Delhi facing Mumbai in their first match on February 21.

"Shikhar wouldn't have been able to continue beyond February 28 as he is part of the Indian limited overs team. He has to join the India team well ahead of the T20I series, probably on March 1," selector Chetanya Nanda told IANS.

"He himself suggested that someone who can lead Delhi throughout the tournament -- including knockouts if Delhi qualify -- should be picked as captain. Dhawan remains a key batsman for us, he is an international player. Pradeep Sangwan is an experienced player. He knows the grassroots level cricket in Delhi," Nanda further said.

Sangwan, 30, captained Delhi to the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 title in the 2017/18 season. Batsman Himmat Singh will be vice-captain of the team.

Squad: Pradeep Sangwan (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Manjot Kalra, Dhruv Shorey, Kshitiz Sharma, Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh (vice captain), Unmukt Chand, Jonty Sidhu, Lalit Yadav, Siddhant Sharma, Anuj Rawat (wicketkeeper), Lakshay Thareja (wicketkeeper), Hiten Dalal, Kunwar Bidhuri, Vaibhav Kandpal, Simarjeet Singh, Shivank Vashisth, Shivam Sharma, Vision Panchal, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tejas Baroka

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches