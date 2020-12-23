Pragyan Ojha Named Indian Cricketers Association's Representative in IPL Governing Council

Ojha rose to fifth position in the ICC Rankings and also was one of the first two spinners to have a purple cap in the Indian Premier League.

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha has been nominated by the Indian Cricketer's Association to be their representative at the IPL Governing Council ahead of the BCCI AGM in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Ojha rose to fifth position in the ICC Rankings and also was the first spinner to have a purple cap in the Indian Premier League.

Also read: BCCI AGM: New IPL Franchises, Tax Exemptions for T20 World Cup Among Many Issues on Agenda

“In the ICA AGM held on December 19, 2020, the members had authorized the Board of Directors to nominate the member to the IPL GC and the ICA Board, after due deliberations and taking into consideration any possible issues of conflict of interest, found in Ojha a suitable candidate to represent them. This nomination will hold good for one year,” the ICA stated in a release.

“The AGM conducted via video conference, touched upon the issues that had been raised by the ICA Representatives to the BCCI Apex Council to further the cause of ICA’s members. The representatives as also the ICA office bearers had repeatedly raised the issue with the BCCI of increasing the gratis and medical reimbursement and include widows as also those who have played between 10 and 24 First-Class games for the same. The BCCI has also been requested to include domestic women cricketers in their gratis scheme,” the ICA said.

Also read: Ishant Sharma All Praise for 'Calm' & 'Confident' Ajinkya Rahane Ahead of Boxing Day Test

Ojha made his debut way back in 2008 and had a 16-year log professional career despite not featuring for India after 2013. He played domestic cricket till 2019. The inclusion of two new IPL franchises, a discussion on the contentious tax exemption demanded by the ICC for global events in India and the formation of various cricket committees will be on top of the agenda when the BCCI holds its 89th AGM here on Thursday. The BCCI will also have a new vice president in Rajiv Shukla, who is going to be officially take over after being put forth as the unanimous choice. Brijesh Patel will also continue to head the IPL governing council.

There have been some discussions on whether BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will be asked about his brand endorsements and the related allegations of conflict of interest. But there is no clarity if the floor would officially seek an explanation from him on the matter.

The biggest development could be the approval of new IPL teams but primarily from the 2022 edition."At this point, the 10-team IPL, if BCCI intends to conduct it in 2021, will be a hurried one given that the tendering process and a mega auction will be difficult to organise in such a short span of time," a senior BCCI official told PTI on the eve of the meeting.

(With PTI Inputs)