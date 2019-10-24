Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

ICC WT20 WC QUALIFIER, 2019 Match 30, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 24 October, 2019

1ST INN

Scotland *

166/3 (17.3)

Scotland
v/s
Bermuda
Bermuda

Toss won by Bermuda (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

Match 30: SCO VS BER

live
SCO SCO
BER BER

Dubai

24 Oct, 201921:00 IST

Match 31: PNG VS SIN

upcoming
PNG PNG
SIN SIN

Dubai

25 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 32: IRE VS JER

upcoming
IRE IRE
JER JER

Abu Dhabi

25 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 33: KEN VS NAM

upcoming
KEN KEN
NAM NAM

Dubai

25 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Pragyan Ojha Supports Wheelchair Tennis Tournament

India left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha has come out in support of a wheelchair tennis tournament in Hyderabad.

Cricketnext Staff |October 24, 2019, 7:29 PM IST
Pragyan Ojha Supports Wheelchair Tennis Tournament

India left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha has come out in support of a wheelchair tennis tournament in Hyderabad.

Interacting with The Hindu, Ojha talked about the ‘touching experience’ he had on the sidelines of the second edition of the Charminar Open championship.

“You all are a great inspiration for us. It shows how sports transgresses all sorts of barriers and motivates one to dream big and chase the goals too,” he said after formally inaugurating the championship.

“Honestly, I am thrilled to see this kind of spirit by these players despite facing all odds. They send a terrific message of a great battle over adversity even while showing no signs of any discomfort or inhibitions despite being specially challenged,” Ojha said.

About 40 players will be taking part in the championship, with singles and doubles categories for men and women both.

Off The FieldPragyan Ojha

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 31 T20 | Fri, 25 October, 2019

SIN v PNG
Dubai

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 32 T20 | Fri, 25 October, 2019

JER v IRE
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 33 T20 | Fri, 25 October, 2019

NAM v KEN
Dubai All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more