Praise For Pujara, Sympathy for Kohli After India Take Charge in Melbourne

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: December 27, 2018, 1:03 PM IST
India continued to pile on the agony for Australia as they declared their innings at 443/7 on Thursday. The Australian openers batted out the short period of play but will have their task cutout on a pitch that is expected to deteriorate.







The Day began on an ideal note for India with Pujara bringing up his 17th Test ton, his second in the series.













Virat Kohli played an uncharacteristic knock before getting tired and struggling with a sore back. The injury meant he started to play his shots and Mitchell Starc had him caught at third man, 18 short of a Test ton.











Pujara was the next one to go as he got a grubber from Pat Cummins who was the pick of the bowlers for Australia.







Rohit Sharma then took his time to get himself in and had enough encouragement to do so, especially from behind the wickets.

Rohit got a life as well when Peter Siddle, who was on the field as a substitute, dropped a sitter fielding at short fine leg.





To make the matters worse, even Rishabh Pant was dropped of the bowling of Lyon, by Pat Cummins before being caught by Usman Khawaja of the bowling of Mitchell Starc.





Rohit brought up his 10th Test fifty and got India to a solid score in their first innings – their highest ever in Tests in 2018. India lost Pant and Ravindra Jadeja in succession trying to get some quick runs and declared the innings with 443 on board.











The declaration had people in two minds, as always.





First Published: December 27, 2018, 1:03 PM IST

