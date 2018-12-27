Praise For Pujara, Sympathy for Kohli After India Take Charge in Melbourne

(AFP)



Another good day for India…Hoping for the bowlers to continue the good work tomorrow

— Benny (@bennyman0) December 27, 2018



Australia safely through to stumps. Bumrah cranking up the pace. Will have another bite of the cherry on the morning of Day 3. #AUSvIND



— Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) December 27, 2018





Days like these when all the sacrifice and coaching of his father Arvind and early practices at the the “Railways Parkland” must bring great great satisfaction to Cheteshwar Pujara and his family. 17th Test century. Solid as a rock👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻.

— ian bishop (@irbishi) December 27, 2018



Brilliant 💯 from @cheteshwar1 yet again. Second of the series and 17th overall. It's fair and wise to call him 'The poster boy' for Test Match cricket in India and the world. Classic textbook batsmanship. #AUSvIND



— Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) December 27, 2018





Another spectacular hundred by Cheteshwar Pujara. 2nd of this series, 17th overall. What a fabulous overseas season he's having. Ironclad resolve, tight defence & gargantuan concentration. No batsman has perhaps played Lyon better than him in last 5 years. #AUSvIND

— Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) December 27, 2018



It's honestly quite baffling how and why India dropped Che Pujara earlier this year. An absolute rock. He is to this Indian side what Dravid was 10-15 years ago. And Kohli is Sachin. They are a formidable partnership... #AUSvIND

— Jack Mendel (@Mendelpol) December 26, 2018



Starc deserved to get Kohli after that over from hell yesterday. Hard-earned. I somehow felt Kohli had expected the ball to come quicker at him.



If only it had come 18 runs later...#AUSvIND #INDvAUS #boxingdaytest #MelbourneTest



— Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) December 27, 2018





That was unlike Virat. Maybe the back pain forced his hand. 82 important runs, skipper.

— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) December 27, 2018



Virat Kohli has made ten 50+ scores in Test cricket this year. This is comfortably the most he's recorded in a single year.



Only 24 batsmen in Test history have ever made more 50+ scores in a calendar year. #AUSvIND



— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) December 26, 2018





The ball from Cummins which dismissed Pujara bounced roughly 70cm less than other deliveries from Cummins on the same length. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/QOLLwOlJAJ

— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) December 27, 2018



Pujara goes after a magnificent innings but the Aussies will be concerned at the manner of his dismissal.



— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 27, 2018





I think Rohit Sharma's general aura of talent is blinding the Australian fielders.



— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) December 27, 2018





Rohit's Test career says, Thank you Siddle.

— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) December 27, 2018



Nathan Lyon, in his head, right now... pic.twitter.com/czHhO9F0Ht



— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) December 27, 2018





Top batting guys skipper @imVkohli ,@ImRo45 and specially Mr dependable the wall @cheteshwar1 great knock bro treat to watch 💯👏👏👏👏😊🙏🇮🇳 #AUSvsIND #MCGTest



— Rahul Sharma (@ImRahulSharma3) December 27, 2018





Wasn't pretty. Was Lucky. But it still is a 50 for Rohit Sharma. Hung in there. Across formats, Rohit averages over 90 at the MCG. #AusvInd

— Aditya (@forwardshortleg) December 27, 2018



When Rohit Sharma has scored more than 40 runs in a test innings, the remaining batsmen in that innings have scored 40.01 runs per dismissal.



When Rohit has scored 39 or less in an innings, the rest of the batting side averages 33.12 runs per dismissal. #AUSvsIND



— Clive (@vanillawallah) December 27, 2018





Strange declaration from India. With Rohit there India could have got 50/75 runs or even more runs, runs which would be harder to get batting second. Made sense in getting them now.#AusvInd

— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 27, 2018



I don't remember a more positive declaration from an Indian captain in recent years. Well done ViKoh!



— All men (@knittins) December 27, 2018



