Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 7: THA VS NEP

live
THA THA
NEP NEP

Sylhet

04 Mar, 202008:00 IST

Match 8: HK VS SIN

upcoming
HK HK
SIN SIN

Sylhet

04 Mar, 202012:00 IST

2nd ODI: SA VS AUS

upcoming
SA SA
AUS AUS

Bloemfontein

04 Mar, 202016:30 IST

1st T20I: SL VS WI

upcoming
SL SL
WI WI

Pallekele, Kandy

04 Mar, 202019:00 IST

Prasad, Joshi, Sivaramakrishnan Among Five Shortlisted for Selectors' Job, Agarkar Ignored

The Karnataka duo of Venkatesh Prasad and Sunil Joshi were on Tuesday shortlisted along with three others for the national selectors' job, the interviews for which will be held in Mumbai on Wednesday.

PTI |March 4, 2020, 8:36 AM IST
Prasad, Joshi, Sivaramakrishnan Among Five Shortlisted for Selectors' Job, Agarkar Ignored

The Karnataka duo of Venkatesh Prasad and Sunil Joshi were on Tuesday shortlisted along with three others for the national selectors' job, the interviews for which will be held in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Former India spinners L Sivaramakrishnan and Rajesh Chauhan have also been called for interviews and so has been former India medium pacer Harvinder Singh. The interviews begin at 11 am local time.

The Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Madan Lal, R P Singh and Sulakshana Naik shortlisted five candidates to replace outgoing selection panel chief MSK Prasad and fellow member Gagan Khoda.

As many as 44 applications were received for the two positions and among those who had applied were former India pacer Ajit Agarkar, considered a frontrunner for the job, and former wicketkeeper Nayan Mongia.

"Agarkar's name was very much considered but in the end the CAC shortlisted Siva, Prasad, Chauhan, Joshi and Harvinder. He can be considered when the tenure of the other three selectors (Jatin Paranjpe, Sarandeep Singh and Dewan Gandhi) ends," a BCCI official told PTI.

Agarkar not being shortlisted also is an indicator that the Board is likely to stick to the existing zonal policy for the national selectors.

In that case, Harvinder, who has played for Punjab and Railways, can represent Central Zone replacing Khoda while Sivaramakrishnan, Prasad or Joshi can take MSK's place from South Zone.

"India is a huge country and zonal representation is needed," the official added.

Venkatesh Prasad already has some experience in the job, having been part of the junior selection panel. The 50-year-old played 33 Tests and161 ODIS, taking 96 and 196 wickets respectively.

50-year-old Sivaramakrishan played nine Tests and 16 ODIS and is a known commentator. Harvinder featured in three Tests and 16 ODIs.

The others in the fray, Chauhan and Joshi, played 21 Tests and 35 ODIS, and 15 Tests and 69 ODIs respectively.

The new selection panel will pick the squad for the three ODIs against South Africa, beginning in Dharamsala on March 12.

The CAC was appointed on January 31 but only had its first meeting on Tuesday.

ajit agarkarbcciHarvinder Singhl sivaramakrishnanRajesh ChauhanSunil JoshiVenkatesh Prasad

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 T20 | Wed, 04 Mar, 2020

SIN v HK
Sylhet

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Wed, 04 Mar, 2020

AUS v SA
Bloemfontein

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 04 Mar, 2020

WI v SL
Pallekele, Kandy All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more