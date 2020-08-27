Pravin Tambe, 48 Years Old, Becomes the First Indian to Play Caribbean Premier League
Pravin Tambe became the first Indian to play in the Caribbean Premier League, at the age of 48. Tambe turned out for Trinbago Knight Riders in their match against St Lucia Zouks on Wednesday, becoming the oldest player to debut in the CPL.
