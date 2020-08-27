Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Pravin Tambe, 48 Years Old, Becomes the First Indian to Play Caribbean Premier League

Pravin Tambe became the first Indian to play in the Caribbean Premier League, at the age of 48. Tambe turned out for Trinbago Knight Riders in their match against St Lucia Zouks on Wednesday, becoming the oldest player to debut in the CPL.

Cricketnext Staff |August 27, 2020, 9:18 AM IST
Tambe became the first Indian to play CPL

Legspinner Tambe, from Mumbai, bowled one over which went for 15 runs including the wicket of Najibullah Zadran.

Tambe had entered the CPL draft earlier this year but there were some doubts about his participation in the tournament owing to his retirement status. He was earlier suspended from playing in the Indian Premier League for taking part in T10 league, although he was picked up by KKR for 20 lakh at the IPL auctions.

KKR's parent company owns the Trinbago franchise as well.

The BCCI doesn't allow any active domestic cricketer to take part in any other private leagues outside India. Tambe played 33 IPL matches and taken 28 wickets with an average of 30.5.

Tambe has played for Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. Until he made his IPL debut at 41, he hadn't played first-class cricket.

