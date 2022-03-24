Pravin Tambe credits Rahul Dravid for his breakthrough in IPL

There have been several teenage sensations over the years, who have taken the cricket world by storm with Indian great Sachin Tendulkar being one of them and flamboyant women’s star Shafali Verma being another example. However, seldom, there are any players, who get their breakthrough in their early 40s. However, there is one such star – Pravin Vijay Tambe. He was a classic late bloomer, and, perhaps that’s what makes his story all the more interesting.

Tambe got his big breakthrough in the cricket world in 2013 when he was picked by the inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Rajasthan Royals at the age of 41.

Tambe recently in an interview with Sportskeeda, spoke about his cricket breakthrough in his early 40s and how former Indian skipper and current head coach Rahul Dravid helped him in achieving his dreams.

“Rahul Dravid has played a very important role in my journey. Whatever I’m now, it’s because of him. During those two to three days of the trials, he never asked me about my age. He just looked at my performance and selected me. That’s a great thing about him,” Tambe said.

Advertisement

He also revealed that once during team breakfast, Dravid told Tambe that he was not aware of his age and was surprised to see that he is 41-years-old in media.

When asked about his biopic ‘Kaun Pravin Tambe?’, the 50-year-old said that he gave his consent to the makers to inspire the next generation to follow their dreams.

Tambe is also quite happy with the filmmaker’s decision to cast Shreyas Talpade for the lead role as his family is a huge fan of the actor.

Tambe played his first recognised Twenty20 in 2013 against Delhi Daredevils, now renamed as Delhi Capitals. He went wicketless in his first official game while leaking 30 runs in his quota of four overs. Rajasthan won the said match by nine wickets. He played just three games in IPL 2013 and managed just one wicket. Despite his lackluster performance in IPL, he was named in RR’s squad for Champions League T20 later that year, where he claimed 12 scalps in five games at 6.50.

Overall, he has played 33 games in IPL and picked 28 wickets at 30.46.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here