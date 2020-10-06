PRB vs PCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Prague 2020, Prague Barbarians vs Prague CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

PRB vs PCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / PRB vs PCC Dream11 Best Picks / PRB vs PCC Dream11 Captain / PRB vs PCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Prague Barbarians is set to clash with Prague CC in the Day 2 of the ECS T10 Prague 2020.

This will be their first match of the tournament and both will try to start their campaign on a winning note. The team compositions of both look very promising, having a fine balance between the young blood and experience.

The chances of precipitation are low, so unlike what happened in the last match yesterday, here we are going to have an exciting contest.

The match will be played at 03:30 pm IST at the Scott Page Field, Vinor, Prague.

PRB vs PCC ECS T10 Prague 2020, Prague Barbarians vs Prague CC Live Streaming

All matches of the ECS T10 Prague 2020 can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

PRB vs PCC ECS T10 Prague 2020, Prague Barbarians vs Prague CC: Live Score / Scorecard

PRB vs PCC ECS T10 Prague 2020, Prague Barbarians vs Prague CC: Match Details

October 6 – 03:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Scott Page Field, Vinor, Prague

ECS T10 Prague 2020 PRB vs PCC Dream11 team for Prague Barbarians vs Prague CC

ECS T10 Prague 2020 PRB vs PCC Dream11 team for Prague Barbarians vs Prague CC captain: Sudesh Wickramsekara

ECS T10 Prague 2020 PRB vs PCC Dream11 team for Prague Barbarians vs Prague CC vice-captain: Sumit Pokhriyal

ECS T10 Prague 2020 PRB vs PCC Dream11 team for Prague Barbarians vs Prague CC wicketkeeper: Divyendra Singh

ECS T10 Prague 2020 PRB vs PCC Dream11 team for Prague Barbarians vs Prague CC batsmen: Andrew Sim, Sumit Pokhriyal, Kushal Mendon

ECS T10 Prague 2020 PRB vs PCC Dream11 team for Prague Barbarians vs Prague CC all-rounders: Sudesh Wickramsekara, Uday Gali, Pankaj Kumar, Rohit Deshmoyni

ECS T10 Prague 2020 PRB vs PCC Dream11 team for Prague Barbarians vs Prague CC bowlers: Ali Waqar, Sagar Madhireddy, Smit Patel

PRB vs PCC ECS T10 Prague 2020, Prague Barbarians playing 11 against Prague CC: Andrew Sim, Divyendra Singh (WK), Sumit Pokhriyal, Jahanur Hoque, Sabawoon Davizi, Jahanur Hoque, Uday Gali, Pankaj Kumar, Ali Waqar, Sagar Madhireddy, Bilal Samad

PRB vs PCC ECS T10 Prague 2020, Prague CC playing 11 against Prague Barbarians: Kushal Mendon, Hilal Ahmad (WK), Aakash Parmar, Sudesh Wickramsekara, Sudhir Gladson, Prakash Sadasivan, Rohit Deshmoyni, Ali Hassan Sittar, Smit Patel, Sameera Maduranga, Pavan Kumar Sunkara