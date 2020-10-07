PRB vs UCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Prague 2020, Prague Barbarians Vandals vs United CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

PRB vs UCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / PRB vs UCC Dream11 Best Picks / PRB vs UCC Dream11 Captain / PRB vs UCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

United CC had a day off to introspect what went wrong on the first day that needs to be changed or improved. Their strategy will be put to a stern test on Wednesday when they go up against Prague Barbarians Vandals, who won both matches they have played so far.

PRB could not have hoped for a better start as they defeated Prague CC and Prague Spartans yesterday. They are riding high on confidence and will look to extend their winning streak against UCC. The match will be played at 03:30 pm IST at the Scott Page Field, Vinor, Prague.

October 7 – 03:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Scott Page Field, Vinor, Prague

PRB vs UCC ECS T10 Prague 2020, Prague Barbarians Vandals playing 11 against United CC: Sabawoon Davizi, Sahil Grover, Sumit Pokhriyal, Sazib Bhuiyan, Pradeep Gangappa, Divyendra Singh (WK), Jahanur Hoque, Vamshi Krishna, Yashwantha Salian, Abul Farhad, Ali Waqar

PRB vs UCC ECS T10 Prague 2020, United CC playing 11 against Prague Barbarians Vandals: Rhuturaj Magare, Pramod Bagauly, Abhimanyu Singh (WK), Chetan Sharma, Neelesh Pandit, Emon Md Mohiuddin, Naveen Parandhar, Ashokkumar Reddy Somireddy, Arpan Shukia, Gokul Sai Namburi, Santhosh Reddy Bemmireddy