PRB vs UCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Prague 2020, Prague Barbarians Vandals vs United CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
PRB vs UCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / PRB vs UCC Dream11 Best Picks / PRB vs UCC Dream11 Captain / PRB vs UCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 7, 2020, 1:18 PM IST
United CC had a day off to introspect what went wrong on the first day that needs to be changed or improved. Their strategy will be put to a stern test on Wednesday when they go up against Prague Barbarians Vandals, who won both matches they have played so far.
PRB could not have hoped for a better start as they defeated Prague CC and Prague Spartans yesterday. They are riding high on confidence and will look to extend their winning streak against UCC. The match will be played at 03:30 pm IST at the Scott Page Field, Vinor, Prague.
PRB vs UCC ECS T10 Prague 2020, Prague Barbarians Vandals vs United CC Live Streaming
All matches of the ECS T10 Prague 2020 can be watched online on FanCode.
PRB vs UCC ECS T10 Prague 2020, Prague Barbarians Vandals vs United CC: Live Score / Scorecard
PRB vs UCC ECS T10 Prague 2020, Prague Barbarians Vandals vs United CC: Match Details
October 7 – 03:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Scott Page Field, Vinor, Prague
ECS T10 Prague 2020 PRB vs UCC Dream11 team for Prague Barbarians Vandals vs United CC
ECS T10 Prague 2020 PRB vs UCC Dream11 team for Prague Barbarians Vandals vs United CC captain: Sumit Pokhriyal
ECS T10 Prague 2020 PRB vs UCC Dream11 team for Prague Barbarians Vandals vs United CC vice-captain: Abhimanyu Singh
ECS T10 Prague 2020 PRB vs UCC Dream11 team for Prague Barbarians Vandals vs United CC wicketkeeper: Divyendra Singh
ECS T10 Prague 2020 PRB vs UCC Dream11 team for Prague Barbarians Vandals vs United CC batsmen: Jahanur Hoque, Sabawoon Davizi, Sahil Grover, Abhimanyu Singh
ECS T10 Prague 2020 PRB vs UCC Dream11 team for Prague Barbarians Vandals vs United CC all-rounders: Sumit Pokhriyal, Sazib Bhuiyan, Pramod Bagauly
ECS T10 Prague 2020 PRB vs UCC Dream11 team for Prague Barbarians Vandals vs United CC bowlers: Abul Farhad, Ali Waqar, Santhosh Reddy Bemmireddy
PRB vs UCC ECS T10 Prague 2020, Prague Barbarians Vandals playing 11 against United CC: Sabawoon Davizi, Sahil Grover, Sumit Pokhriyal, Sazib Bhuiyan, Pradeep Gangappa, Divyendra Singh (WK), Jahanur Hoque, Vamshi Krishna, Yashwantha Salian, Abul Farhad, Ali Waqar
PRB vs UCC ECS T10 Prague 2020, United CC playing 11 against Prague Barbarians Vandals: Rhuturaj Magare, Pramod Bagauly, Abhimanyu Singh (WK), Chetan Sharma, Neelesh Pandit, Emon Md Mohiuddin, Naveen Parandhar, Ashokkumar Reddy Somireddy, Arpan Shukia, Gokul Sai Namburi, Santhosh Reddy Bemmireddy
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking