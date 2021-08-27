PRC v ALC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Kerala Club Championship 2021 match, August 27, 01:30 PM IST

FOR DREAM 11: PRC v ALC dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for Kerala Club Championship 2021 between Pratibha Cricket Club and Allappey Cricket Club August 27, 01:30 PM IST

Pratibha Cricket Club and Allappey Cricket Club are all set to square off against each other in the second match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021. The much-fancied game will be played on August 27, Friday at 01:30 PM IST at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha.

The 2021 edition of the Kerala Club Championship 2021 offers a great opportunity to the young players and other talented domestic cricketers to showcase their mettle. The players will be looking forward to delivering their best performances as the Cricket Boards and Domestic league committees will be keeping a close watch on the competition.

Pratibha Cricket Club will start the game on Friday as favorites as they have some experienced players on their side. Allappey Cricket Club, on the other hand, are a relatively young side and lacks experience.

Ahead of the match between Pratibha Cricket Club and Allappey Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

PRC v ALC Telecast

The Pratibha Cricket Club vs Allappey Cricket Club match will not be broadcasted in India.

PRC v ALC Live Streaming

The match between PRC v ALC is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PRC v ALC Match Details

The second match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021 will be played between Pratibha Cricket Club and Allappey Cricket Club at the SD College Cricket Ground, Alappuzha on August 27, Friday at 01:30 PM IST.

PRC v ALC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Sharafuddeen-NM

Vice-Captain- Amal Ramesh

Suggested Playing XI for PRC v ALC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Akash C-Pillai

Batsmen: VA Jagadeesh, Ashwin Anand, Gireesh-PG

All-rounders: Amal Ramesh, TS Vinyl, Sharafuddeen-NM

Bowlers: Gowtham Mohan, Vinod Kumar-C-V, Prasoon Prasad, Midhun PK

PRC v ALC Probable XIs:

Pratibha Cricket Club: Vyshak Chandran, Jackson Cleetus, K J Rakesh, Sharafuddeen-NM, TS Vinil, Aswanth S Sankar, K Sreenath, VA Jagadeesh, Vinod Kumar-C-V, Midhun PK, JR Sreeraj

Allappey Cricket Club: Gowtham Mohan, Anuj Jotin, Anoop-G, Amal Ganesh, Abhishek R-Nair, Vimod Mohan, Akash C-Pillai, Ashwin Anand, Gireesh-PG, Prasoon Prasad, Balu Babu

