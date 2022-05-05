PRC vs AGR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for KCA Club Championship 2022 match, May 05, 09:00 AM IST

PRC vs AGR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s KCA Club Championship 2022 match between Pratibha Cricket Club and AGROC: Pratibha Cricket Club will be squaring off against AGROC in the Thursday match of the KCA Club Championship 2022. The two teams form a part of Group A in the T20 Championship and will play against each other at the S. D. College Cricket Ground.

Pratibha Cricket Club are struggling in the competition. The team finally managed to open its account in the league in the last game by defeating Tripunithura Cricket Club by one wicket. With one win from three games, the team is last in the points table. For the team to continue the winning momentum on Thursday, it is important for the batters to step up and score runs. Pratibha Cricket Club will hope for better performances from K Sreenath and Arun KA.

Speaking of AGROC, they are doing relatively better in the tournament. The team didn’t start well. AGROC lost the first game to Masters-RCC by 60 runs. However, the team was quick to find the winning rhythm. They scored a victory in both the upcoming league matches against JRO and TRC. They have better chances of victory on Thursday as they will look towards capitalising on the momentum gained.

Ahead of the match between Pratibha Cricket Club and AGROC, here is everything you need to know:

PRC vs AGR Telecast

Pratibha Cricket Club vs AGROC game will not be telecast in India

PRC vs AGR Live Streaming

The KCA Club Championship 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PRC vs AGR Match Details

The match will be hosted at the S. D. College Cricket Ground at 09:00 AM IST on May 05, Thursday.

PRC vs AGR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Pathirikattu Midhu

Vice-Captain - K Sreenath

Suggested Playing XI for PRC vs AGR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: K Sreenath, Arjun AK

Batters: Arun KA, Ashwin Anand, Sachin Mohan, Mohammed Shanu

All-rounders: Sachin Baby, Pathirikattu Midhun

Bowlers: Sharafuddeen NM, Sudhesan Midhun, Akhil MS

PRC vs AGR Probable XIs:

Pratibha Cricket Club: Alfi Francis, KC Akshay, Arun KA, Ashwin Anand, K Sreenath(wk&c), Abhishek Pratap, Renjith Raveendran, Biju Narayan, Sharafuddeen NM, Rahul Sharma, Pathirikattu Midhun

AGROC: Akhil MS (c), Alwin Phillip, Sachin Mohan, Arjun AK (wk), Sachin Baby, Sudhesan Midhun, Vishnu Babu, Basil NP, Mohammed Shanu, Vyashak Chandran, Manu Krishnan

