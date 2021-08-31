PRC vs ALC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Kerala Club Championship 2021 match no. 2, Pratibha Cricket Club vs Allappey Cricket Club, Aug31, 01:30 pm

PRC vs ALC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Kerala Club Championship 2021 between Pratibha Cricket Club and Allappey Cricket Club:

Pratibha Cricket Club and Allappey Cricket Club are all set to square off against each other in the second match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021 on Tuesday, August 31. Thegame will be played at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha and is scheduled to start at 01:30 PM IST. The previous game between both sides on Friday, August 27, was abandoned. Both teams will now be playing their opening games of this 2021 season.

Going into this game both teams have a good players at their disposal and are expected to present a high-voltage match. The ongoing tournament also offers a chance to the young players to showcase their talent and impress the Cricket Boards and Domestic league committees, who will be keeping a close watch on their performances.

However, Pratibha Cricket Club will start the game on Tuesday as favorites as they have some experienced players on their side. Allappey Cricket Club, on the other hand, are a relatively young side and lacks experience.

Ahead of the match between Pratibha Cricket Club and Allappey Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

PRC v ALC Telecast

The Pratibha Cricket Club vs Allappey Cricket Club match will not be broadcasted in India.

PRC v ALC Live Streaming

The match between PRC v ALC is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PRC v ALC Match Details

The second match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021 will be played between Pratibha Cricket Club and Allappey Cricket Club on Tuesday, August 31. The game will be hosted at the SD College Cricket Ground, Alappuzha at 01:30 PM IST.

PRC v ALC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Abhishek R-Nair

Vice-Captain: Sharafuddeen-NM

Suggested Playing XI for PRC v ALC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Akash C-Pillai

Batsmen: VA Jagadeesh, Ashwin Anand, Vyshak Chandran

All-rounders: TS Vinil , Sharafuddeen-NM, Abhishek R-Nair, Aswanth S Sankar

Bowlers: Gowtham Mohan, Prasoon Prasad, Midhun PK

PRC v ALC Probable XIs:

Pratibha Cricket Club: K Sreenath, VA Jagadeesh, Vyshak Chandran, Jackson Cleetus, K J Rakesh, Sharafuddeen-NM, TS Vinil, Aswanth S Sankar, Vinod Kumar-C-V, Midhun PK, JR Sreeraj

Allappey Cricket Club: Akash C-Pillai, Ashwin Anand, Gireesh-PG, Anuj Jotin, Anoop-G, Amal Ganesh, Abhishek R-Nair, Vimod Mohan, Gowtham Mohan, Prasoon Prasad, Balu Babu

