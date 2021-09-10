PRC vs ENC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Kerala Club Championship 2021 match, September 10, 09:30 AM IST

PRC vs ENC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Kerala Club Championship 2021 between Prathibha Cricket Club and Ernakulam Cricket Club:

Prathibha Cricket Club will cross swords with Ernakulam Cricket Club in the 21st match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021. The game will be played on September 10, Friday at 09:30 AM IST at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha.

Prathibha Cricket Club and Ernakulam Cricket Club are expected to give a tough fight to each other as both the teams have performed relatively well in the T20 Championship. Prathibha Cricket Club are at the top of the points table with eight points under their belt. The team has secured victory in two league games while their four encounters were washed out due to rain. Prathibha’s last match against Swantons CC was washed out.

Ernakulam Cricket Club, on the other hand, are currently fourth in the standings. They have featured in four league matches so far, winning three and losing one. The team heads into the contest on Friday after defeating BK-55 by five wickets in their most recent match.

Ahead of the match between Prathibha Cricket Club and Ernakulam Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

PRC vs ENC Telecast

The Prathibha Cricket Club vs Ernakulam Cricket Club match will not be broadcasted in India.

PRC vs ENC Live Streaming

The match between PRC and ENC is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PRC vs ENC Match Details

The 21st match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021 will be played between Prathibha Cricket Club and Ernakulam Cricket Club at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha on September 10, Friday at 09:30 AM IST.

PRC vs ENC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Sharafuddeen NM

Vice-Captain- Joffin Jose

Suggested Playing XI for PRC vs ENC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: S Subin

Batsmen: Alfi Francis, Abhiram CH, Vyshak Chandran

All-rounders: Joffin Jose, Sharafuddeen NM, Pathirikattu Midhun

Bowlers: Anand Joseph, Sreeraj JR, Jerin PS, Aswanth S Sankar

PRC vs ENC Probable XIs:

Prathibha Cricket Club: Sreeraj J R (c), Karimuttathu Rakesh, Sreenath K (wk), Vinod Kumar, Sharafuddeen N M, Sachin PS, Rojith Ganesh, Vyshak Chandran, Mohammed Anas, Aswanth S Sanker, Pathirikattu Midhun

Ernakulam Cricket Club: Anand Joseph, Bovas M Justin, Adithya Vinod, Subin S (c & wk), Abhiram CH, Arjun Aji, Joffin Jose, Sirajudheen PS, Jerin PS, Sreehari S Nair, Alfi Francis

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here