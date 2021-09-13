PRC vs MRC Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Kerala Club Championship 2021, September 13, 1:30 PM IST Monday

PRC vs MRC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Kerala Club Championship 2021 between Prathibha Cricket Club and Masters-RCC: Prathibha Cricket Club will lock horns with Masters-RCC in the 28th match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021. The game will be played on September 13, Monday at 01:30 PM IST at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha. The two teams will square off against each other for the second time in KCC 2021.

The last time when the two teams played against each other, Prathibha CC defeated Masters by just one run. Prathibha Cricket Club are currently second in the points table. The team has eight points to their credit with two victories, two losses, and four abandoned games. Prathibha’s last game against Tripunithura CC was washed out due to rain.

Masters-RCC, on the other hand, are coming into the game against Prathibha CC after defeating Eranakulam Cricket Club in their most recent game by 22 runs. They are atop the standings with four wins out of ten league games.

Ahead of the match between Prathibha Cricket Club and Masters-RCC; here is everything you need to know:

PRC vs MRC Telecast

The Prathibha Cricket Club vs Masters-RCC match will not be broadcast in India.

PRC vs MRC Live Streaming

The match between Prathibha Cricket Club and Masters-RCC is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PRC vs MRC Match Details

The 28th match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021 will be played between Prathibha Cricket Club and Masters-RCC at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha on September 13, Monday at 01:30 PM IST.

PRC vs MRC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Vyshak Chandran

Vice-captain: Sharafuddeen-NM

Suggested Playing XI for PRC vs MRC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: AP Rajeev

Batsmen: VA Jagadeesh, Sanju Sanjeev, Vyshak Chandran, Vathsal Govind Sharma

All-rounders: Unnimon Sabu, Sharafuddeen-NM, Vinu Kumar

Bowlers: N P Basil, Athul Raveendran, Midhun PK

PRC vs MRC Probable XIs

Prathibha Cricket Club: Sanju Sanjeev, Vinu Kumar, N P Basil, Akhil Scaria, Athul Raveendran, Hari Krishnan-D, Unnimon Sabu, Sarath K S, Arun Poulose, Vathsal Govind Sharma, Albin Alias

Masters-RCC: Vyshak Chandran, VA Jagadeesh, Sandeep S, Sharafuddeen N M, Muhammad Irshad, Rahul Dev, Midhun PK, Hanas Ahmed, Nidheesh Dineshan, Aswanth S Sanker, Karimuttathu Rakesh

