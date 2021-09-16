PRC vs MTC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Kerala Club Championship 2021 match, September 16, 09:30 AM IST

PRC vs MTC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Kerala Club Championship 2021 between Prathibha Cricket Club and Masters Cricket Club: Prathibha Cricket Club will lock horns with Masters Cricket Club in the second semi-final match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021. The encounter will be played on September 16, Thursday at 09:30 AM IST at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha. Both the teams are expected to put up a good fight as they will have the last chance to qualify for the final of KCC 2021.

The last time when the two teams played against each other, Masters Cricket Club defeated Prathibha Cricket Club by six wickets. Prathibha made their way to the semi-final after getting better off Eranakulam Cricket Club by three wickets in the Eliminator match. In the eliminator, Prathibha comfortably chased 134 runs within 19.3 overs to secure a win.

Masters Cricket Club, on the other hand, lost a chance to make a direct entry into the final of the T20 Championship. Masters were up against Tripunithura Cricket Club in the first semi-final. The match saw Masters CC losing by eight wickets after failing to produce a good batting performance. The team will now look for redemption to again square off against Tripunithura CC in the final.

Ahead of the match between Prathibha Cricket Club and Masters Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

PRC vs MTC Telecast

The Prathibha Cricket Club vs Masters Cricket Club match will not be broadcasted in India.

PRC vs MTC Live Streaming

The match between Prathibha Cricket Club and Masters Cricket Club will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PRC vs MTC Match Details

The second semi-final of the Kerala Club Championship 2021 will be played at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha on September 16, Thursday at 09:30 AM IST.

PRC vs MTC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Sharafuddeen NM

Vice-Captain- Jafar Jamal

Suggested Playing XI for PRC vs MTC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Vishnu Raj, K Sreenath

Batsmen: Krishna Prasad, K J Rakesh, Jafar Jamal

All-rounders: Sijomon Joseph, TS Vinil, Sharafuddeen NM

Bowlers: Fazil Fanoos, Vaishak Chandran, Midhun PK

PRC vs MTC Probable XIs:

Prathibha Cricket Club: Vyshak Chandran, K J Rakesh, K Sreenath (wk), Sachin PS, JR Sreeraj (c), Sharafuddeen NM, Midhun PK, Mohammed Anas, Rojith Ganesh, TS Vinil, Aswanth S Sankar

Masters Cricket Club: Fazil Fanoos, Ananthakrishnan J, Krishna Prasad, Rohan Kunnummel, Vaishak Chandran, Vishweshwar A Suresh, Atul Diamond Sowri, Vishnu Raj (wk), Jafar Jamal, Sijomon Joseph (c), Abhishek Mohan

