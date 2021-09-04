PRC vs SWC Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Kerala Club Championship 2021, September 04, 9:30 AM IST

PRC vs SWC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Kerala Club Championship 2021 between Prathibha Cricket Club and Swantons Cricket Club: Prathibha Cricket Club will lockhorns with Swantons Cricket Club in the ninth match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021. The game will be played on September 04, Saturday, at 09:30 AM IST. The Prathibha Cricket Club vs Swantons Cricket Club will be played at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha.

Prathibha Cricket Club are enjoying a brilliant ride in the Kerala Club Championship 2021. The team have secured two victories in the T20 extravaganza against Allappey Cricket Club and Masters CC. Prathibha’s scheduled fixture against Kids Cricket Club was washed out due to rain. Prathibha Cricket Club are currently atop the standings and will be hoping to continue their domination in the league.

Swantons Cricket Club, on the other hand, started their run in the T20 competition with a tie against Masters RCC. The team followed it up with two back-to-back loses against Kids CC and Allappey CC. Coming into the match against Prathibha CC, Swantons will be hoping for redemption.

Before the Prathibha Cricket Club vs Swantons Cricket Club game kicks offs; here are a few things you need to know:

PRC vs SWC Telecast

The Prathibha Cricket Club vs Swantons Cricket Club match will not be broadcast in India.

PRC vs SWC Live Streaming

The match between PRC vs SWC is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PRC vs SWC Match Details

The ninth match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021 will be played between Prathibha Cricket Club and Swantons Cricket Club at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha on September 04, Saturday, at 09:30 AM IST.

PRC vs SWC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - JR Sreeraj

Vice-captain - Nibin Benny

Suggested Playing XI for PRC vs SWC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Vishnu Mohan

Batsmen: Vyshak Chandran, Harikrishnan D, Rakesh KJ, Ribin Varghese

All-rounders: JR Sreeraj, Nibin Benny, Sharafuddeen NM

Bowlers: Midhun PK, Asif Salam, Vishnu P-Kumar

PRC vs SWC Probable XIs

Prathibha Cricket Club: Sreenath K, Mohmmed Anas, Vyshak Chandran, Aswanth S Sankar, Rakesh KJ, Rojith Ganesh, Sharafuddeen NM, Jackson Cleetus, Midhun PK, JR Sreeraj (c), Vinod Kumar C V

Swantons Cricket Club: KS Aravind, Vishnu P Kumar, Appu Prakash, N Afrad, Monukrishna K P, Nibin Benny, Ribin Varghese, Harikrishnan D, Ajinas M, Asif Salam, Vishnu Mohan

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here