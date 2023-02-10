PRE vs EAC Dream11 Team Prediction: Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Thursday's South Africa T20 League 2023 PRE vs EAC match, February 11, Johannesburg 8:00 pm IST

PRE vs EAC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for South Africa T20 League 2023 match between Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape: In the final showdown of the South Africa T20 League, Pretoria Capitals will face Sunrisers Eastern Cape. The match is scheduled to take place at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on February 11 at 8:00 pm IST. The Capitals defeated the Paarl Royals in the semi-finals by 29 runs to book their place in the final round. Rilee Rossouw played a superb innings with the bat, scoring 56 runs from 41 balls, helping Pretoria get to a competitive total of 153. He also took one wicket, to wrap up a great performance on the night, bagging the player of the match award.

The Pretoria-based side topped the table with seven wins and three losses after 10 matches. Except for a few missteps, Theunis de Bruyn and Co have been excellent this campaign. They would be hoping to translate this momentum into victory when they take on the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in a bid to lift the South Africa T20 League trophy.

Ahead of the match between Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape; here is everything you need to know:

PRE vs EAC Telecast

Sports 18 channel will broadcast the Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Africa T20 League match in India

PRE vs EAC Live Streaming

The South Africa T20 League match between Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

PRE vs EAC Match Details

The PRE vs EAC South Africa T20 League 2023 match will be played at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Wednesday, February 11, at 8:00 pm IST.

PRE vs EAC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Aiden Markram

Vice-Captain: James Neesham

Suggested Playing XI for JOH vs EAC Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Philip Salt, Adam Rossington

Batters: Rilee Rossouw, Will Jacks, Theunis de Bruyn

All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, James Neesham

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Roelof van der Merwe, Eathan Bosch

Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Possible Starting XI:

Pretoria Capitals probable playing XI: Kusal Mendis, Philip Salt, Senuran Muthusamy, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, Will Jacks, James Neesham, Theunis de Bruyn, Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortje, Eathan Bosch

Sunrisers Eastern Cape probable playing XI: Adam Rossington, Temba Bavuma, Jordan Hermann, Aiden Markram, Jordan Cox, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Roelof van der Merwe, Brydon Carse, Ottniel Baartman

