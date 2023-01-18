PRE vs JOH Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the SA20 2023 match, January 18, SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, Centurion, 09:00 PM IST

PRE vs JOH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s SA20 2023 match between Pretoria Capitals and Joburg Super Kings: Pretoria Capitals will take on the Joburg Super Kings at the SuperSport Park in the 13th match of the South Africa T20 League.

The Capitals are currently third in the league table with eight points in three games. The Pretoria-based club got off to a great start winning their first two games against Sunrisers Eastern Cape but suffered a defeat against the Super Kings in the last encounter.

Even though Joburg Super Kings are second last in the SA T20 League table, their recent win against Pretoria Capitals would have boosted their morale. The Super Kings edged past Pretoria with a slender six-run victory.

Leus du Plooy scored a stellar knock of 75, helping the team from Joburg post 168 on the board. Reeza Hendricks also played a sturdy knock of 45. Aaron Phangiso led their bowling department, picking up four scalps on the night. Du Plooy won the player of the match award, providing Super Kings with a much-needed victory.

Ahead of the match between Pretoria Capitals and Joburg Super Kings, here is everything you need to know.

PRE vs JOH Telecast

The Pretoria Capitals and Joburg Super Kings game will be telecasted on Sports18 in India.

PRE vs JOH Live Streaming

SA20 2023 will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

PRE vs JOH Match Details

The PRE vs JOHN match will be played at SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion at 09:00 PM IST on January 18, Wednesday.

PRE vs JOHN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Leus du Plooy

Vice-Captain - Romario Shepherd

Suggested Playing XI for PRE vs JOHN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Donavon Ferreira, Philip Salt

Batters: Will Jacks, Leus du Plooy, Reeza Hendricks

All-rounders: Romario Shepherd, James Neesham, Wayne Parnell

Bowlers: Aaron Phangiso, Anrich Nortje, Eathan Bosch

PRE vs JOH Probable playing XIs

Pretoria Capitals predicted playing XI: Philip Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Rilee Rossouw, Theunis de Bruyn, James Neesham, Shane Dadswell, Wayne Parnell (c), Migael Pretorius, Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortje

Joburg Super Kings predicted playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks, Leus du Plooy, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Sibonelo Makhanya, Donavon Ferreira, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Alzarri Joseph, Maheesh Theekshana, Aaron Phangiso

