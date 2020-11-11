Anushka Sharma Catches Virat Kohli in a 'Diligent Act'; See Pic

In an Instagram story shared by his wife Anushka Sharma, who is pregnant with the couple's first child, Kohli can be seen cleaning his spikes. Anushka captioned the picture, "Caught the husband diligently cleanly his muddy spikes before the tour".

Virat Kohli and his team Royal Challengers Bangalore's wait for an IPL title continue after they were knocked out of the Eliminator by Sunrisers Hyderabad. In the final, Mumbai Indians got the better of Delhi Capitals to claim their fifth title in Dubai on Wednesday. Kohli now will be aiming reset and be back in April for IPL 2021, but before that, the Indian skipper has a tough assignment on hand with India's tour of Australia. Kohli and his team will fly out of UAE directly to Australia due to the Covid-19 pandemic quarantine rules and Kohli seems to be preparing for the tour already.

In an Instagram story shared by his wife Anushka Sharma, who is pregnant with the couple's first child, Kohli can be seen cleaning his spikes. Anushka captioned the picture, "Caught the husband diligently cleanly his muddy spikes before the tour". Pregnant Anushka Sharma has been in UAE with other WAGs of cricketers for the duration of the IPL. It is not known if the WAGs will be traveling to Australia as well.

Kohli, India's captain in all three formats will miss the final three Tests of the tour schedule for January next as he has requested paternity leave. In his absence vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is most likely to lead the side; but with Rohit Sharma added to the touring party in a revised squad announced by the national selectors, the now 5-time IPL winning captain could be in line to lead the side as well, if he is fit to play the Test series. Rohit has been rested for the ODIs and T20Is. In his absence, KL Rahul will be Kohli's deputy.