- Match 43 - 24 Oct, SatMatch Ended126/7(20.0) RR 6.3
PUN
HYD114/10(20.0) RR 6.3
Punjab beat Hyderabad by 12 runs
- Match 42 - 24 Oct, SatMatch Ended194/6(20.0) RR 9.7
KOL
DEL135/9(20.0) RR 9.7
Kolkata beat Delhi by 59 runs
- Match 44 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
IPL 2020 KXIP vs SRH: Four in Four for Kings XI Punjab And Preity Zinta Can't Keep Calm; so can't Fans on Twitter
KXIP fans are a jubilant bunch now after the team endured a five-match losing streak and none more than the team's co-owner and passionate fan, Bollywood actor Preity Zinta, who is in the UAE supporting the team alongside families of KXIP players.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 25, 2020, 9:30 AM IST
Kings XI Punjab are making a beeline to the playoff spots and there seem to be no stopping the KL-Rahul side outfit, as they notched up their four straight wins, the most unlikely one so far, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by successfully defending the lowest total this IPL season. KXIP fans are a jubilant bunch now after the team endured a five-match losing streak and none more than the team's co-owner and passionate fan, Bollywood actor Preity Zinta, who is in the UAE supporting the team alongside families of KXIP players.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE | IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP
KXIP have had a bumpy ride in IPL 2020 and they are making a habit of taking every game that they play down to the wire. KXIP have been involved in three Super Overs in this season alone and Zinta's emotions from the stands have been nothing short of a roller coaster ride. From being in a pensive mode when SRH were looking set to canter home against KXIP in Match 43 of IPL 2020 to jumping up and down with elation, Zinta's full array of emotion was on display on Saturday.
'Fuming' David Warner Photo Goes Viral as Hyderabad Botch Easy Chase against Punjab
Heres' the best of the reactions of Preity Zinta captured by the fans on social media:
Tonight’s Victory belongs 2 R incredible bowlersWhat a performance So proud of @CJordan @MdShammi @Arshdeepsinghh @Ravi_bishnoi9 @AshwinMurugan8 & the amazing @mandeeps12 Way to go boysGreat Captaincy by @klrahul11 @lionsdenkxip #Saddapunjab #Victory #Ting #KXIPvSRH pic.twitter.com/OVla3kVYjP— Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) October 24, 2020
#KXIPvSRH #preityzinta #KXIP owner pic.twitter.com/1Uxuxshckv
— naashonomics (@naashonomics) October 24, 2020
Kings XI Punjab का मैच देख कर ही दिल खुश हो जाता है टीम के मालिक जोश इतना हाई रहता है कि दिल खुश हो जाता है चाहे हारे यह जीते Preity Zinta जी हमेशा #KXIP टीम को सपोर्ट करती है!.. https://t.co/OSgv6lIFXq pic.twitter.com/DcUv1dA4Ir
— Sanjeev Jha (@snjevkmarjha) October 24, 2020
After winning the crucial match against SRH ...
Everyone to Preity Zinta :- #KXIPvSRH pic.twitter.com/Ti5SsKyzAz
— 〽️ (@Samcasm7) October 24, 2020
Preity Zinta is ruling my heart these days ❤️ @realpreityzinta#KXIPvSRH pic.twitter.com/RMfAvvIFZV
— Danish (@Danismmmm) October 24, 2020
How it started. How it's going
Preity Zinta pic.twitter.com/NzwG01xY0f
— Arnab Goswami (@arnab_offical) October 24, 2020
Preity Zinta looked so cute in Today’s #IPL2020
So many emotions
She is 45 but age is just a number pic.twitter.com/i6EuAuapEs
— アンキット Ankit Pahwa (@theankitpahwa) October 24, 2020
Preity Zinta and KL Rahul right now #KXIPvSRH #KXIPvSRH pic.twitter.com/LinNBu3ylD
— Rahul Raj (@Rahulzofficial) October 24, 2020
Preity Zinta is like an old fine wine, getting better & cute with age #KXIPvSRH pic.twitter.com/GVlnfzBMRi
— Tweetera (@DoctorrSays) October 24, 2020
Meanwhile KL Rahul to Preity Zinta after winning the match- pic.twitter.com/2g91Xqiuka
— Komal Gupta (@motapa_daires) October 20, 2020
Happy For Baby Preity Zinta ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qSNLoQs62Q
— Being ABD (@Abd_Mr_360_) October 24, 2020
Preity Zinta watching
KXIP is in the play off race pic.twitter.com/zFeuVlzIPI
— irony_boi (@ironical_10) October 24, 2020
Match jeetne ke baad Preity Zinta ko hug krne daudte hue KXIP ke players: pic.twitter.com/ThIXBsmpnI
— رومانا (@RomanaRaza) October 24, 2020
Preity Zinta Wants to jump in field ground & trying to dance #BestHomeCommentator #Housing #srh #kxip @Housing pic.twitter.com/c1MekcnSyE
— Srikanth.V (@v_srikanth70) October 24, 2020
Indian premier league ❌
Incredible premier league ✅
Weee wonnnnn by 12 runs #KXIPvSRH
What a match
Love this team so much: @lionsdenkxip pic.twitter.com/pP716FVlSv
— Ꭻ Ⴎ Ꮇ Ꭺ Ν (@cool_rahulfan) October 25, 2020
4 in 4 for Kings XI Punjab And Preity Zinta Can't Keep Calm; so can't Fans on Twitter
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 4324 Oct, 2020 DubaiPunjab beat Hyderabad by 12 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2020, Match 4224 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiKolkata beat Delhi by 59 runs
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Match 4123 Oct, 2020 SharjahMumbai beat Chennai by 10 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 4022 Oct, 2020 DubaiHyderabad beat Rajasthan by 8 wickets
-
KOL vs BLR, IPL, 2020, Match 3921 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiBangalore beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
All Recent Matches