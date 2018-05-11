Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
Indian T20 Carnival Associate Sponsors

Preity Zinta Slams Media Reports About Alleged Spat With KXIP Mentor Virender Sehwag

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 11, 2018, 4:59 PM IST
Preity Zinta Slams Media Reports About Alleged Spat With KXIP Mentor Virender Sehwag

File image of Virender Sehwag and Priety Zinta. (BCCI Image)

New Delhi: Kings XI Punjab co-owner Priety Zinta has publicly denied having a spat with team mentor Virender Sehwag after a report in Mumbai Mirror had claimed that the Bollywood actress had blamed the former India opener for the team's defeat against Rajasthan Royals.

Zinta took to Twitter to slam the report and said: "Mumbai Mirror gets it wrong again because we didn’t do Media net & pay them to write articles cuz that’s the only time they get it right. A conversation between Viru & me has been blown out of proportion & suddenly I’m a Villian ! Wow !"




Not just this, but KXIP also issued a statement where they branded the whole saga as a 'figment of imagination of some interested parties'.

"This is in response to the articles that have been doing the rounds in the last couple of days on the reported disagreement after Kings XI's last game. The stories have led to a lot of speculation and we at Kings XI Punjab would like to clarify that all is well and the incident being referred to, is a figment of imagination of some 'interested parties'," the KXIP statement read.

Earlier, Mumbai Mirror had claimed that the decision to send Ravinchandran Ashwin up the order didn't go down well with the co-owner as the skipper was dismissed for a duck on just the second ball that he faced.

"Against Rajasthan Royals, skipper Ravichandran Ashwin was sent in at number three, ahead of more accomplished batsmen such as Karun Nair and Manoj Tiwari. The move backfired as Ashwin fell for a duck, and Preity launched into Sehwag for the decision," a source was quoted as saying by the daily.

"However, when Preity continued to blame him, saying 'unnecessary' tinkering with the playing XI had led to a spate of defeats, Sehwag tried to reason with her," he added.

This didn't go down well with the legendary India opener and according to the report, Sehwag spoke to other owners of KXIP and asked them to stop Zinta from 'interfering' with his job.

"Sehwag had told the other owners to rein in Preity. He told the owners that he’ll not comment on Preity’s acting chops and she should refrain from talking about his cricketing acumen," the source was quoted as saying by the daily.

Overall, Kings XI Punjab have been one of the stand-outs team in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league and have won six out of their opening 10 matches thus far. However, in the last few matches, they have fallen down a bit after losing three matches of their last five games.

KXIP will now lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Saturday and will for a win and get closer to sealing a place in the knock-outs.

Also Watch

Indian Premier LeagueiplIPL 2018Kings XI punjabPreity ZintaRajasthan Royalsvirender sehwag
First Published: May 11, 2018, 2:48 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
FULL Ranking