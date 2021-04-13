Preity Zinta's Overwhelming Reaction to Punjab Kings' Nail-biting Win Over Rajasthan Royals

Punjab Kings held their nerves in Mumbai as they witnessed a nerve-wracking match this Monday against Rajasthan Royals. Sanju Samson kept Rajasthan Royals in the game with an exhilarating knock but he got out on the final ball of the match, giving Punjab Kings a four-run win. Punjab Kings started of their season with a win, co-owner Preity Zinta expressed her joy taking to Twitter.

“Yeah What a game ! We have a New name & a New Jersey, still #saddapunjab won’t stop giving us heart attacks in a game. What to do ? Not a perfect game for us but in the end it was PERFECT Wow @klrahul11 @iamdeepakhooda & all the boys @PunjabKingsIPL #RRvsPBKS #IPL2021 #Ting,” Preity Zinta tweeted.

Preity Zinta also made a special mention about Sanju Samson of how wonderfully he played, an “incredible knock”.

“A special mention to #Samson for an incredible knock ! So happy to start this tournament with a Win Folded hands Yeahh ! #PBKS,” she wrote.

Punjab Kings scored a massive 221 for six on Monday’s match against Rajasthan Royals with a half-century coming in from KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda. KL Rahul missed his century by just nine runs, while Hooda played a whirlwind knock of 64 off just 28 balls.

On the other side, Rajasthan had their back held up by Sanju Samson who played a heroic innings of 119 off just 63 balls. Rajasthan Royals debutant Chetan Sakariya was the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of three for 31. Despite all of this, Rajasthan Royals couldn’t bear a positive result.

