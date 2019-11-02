Preparation and Adaptation Needed Before T20 World Cup: Ratnayake

Sri Lanka’s interim coach Rumesh Ratnayake believes his side will need to both prepare for and adapt to the faster wickets in Australia in order to do better during the T20 World Cup to be held Down Under next year.
"It's just preparation and adaptation. We will be playing a lot in the subcontinent but at least six weeks prior to [the World Cup] if we don't play a small tournament at least in Sri Lanka pertaining to fast wickets, if we don't simulate on fast wickets we'll be in a situation like this,” Ratnayake told the media after the loss in the third T20I against Australia.
“But you saw the curve going well towards the end. But more time spent in Australia, you will sort of learn how and what you should be doing as you go on," he added.
Ratnayake praised the fight shown by his side but believes their preparation for the series have been inadequate and it showed in the results.
"I thought we gave a good fight. We learned a lot of lessons from this. Our preparation wasn't the greatest.
“I don't say that as an excuse, but these are lessons that we can learn if we are coming again for a T20 series or any time soon to Australia on a tour.
“We have to have much more time in preparation in terms of wickets, simulate those sorts of wickets back home and play on those.”
Sri Lanka’s selections for the tour have seen experienced players left out while younger players were given time in the middle, a strategy that didn’t help their chances in the series.
But Ratnayake defended the selections of chief selector Ashantha De Mel, saying the idea was to give exposure to as many players as possible.
"His (De Mel’s) thinking and the thinking behind it has been to give as many as possible exposure because of the coming World Cup next year.
"We had a choice of either playing Lahiru Kumara in this game or not or playing another seasoned campaigner but we thought if we don't give him another chance in this game then we might miss out on that good exposure.
"He bowled okay, he bowled quick, not the best, but that's a learning curve for him, that's a learning pathway for him.
“The changes were done so that everybody gets a chance in Australia so that the World Cup will be in Australia in the future."
