Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

PAK IN AUS, 3 T20IS, 2019 2nd T20I, Manuka Oval, Canberra, 05 November, 2019

2ND INN

Pakistan

150/6 (20.0)

Pakistan
v/s
Australia
Australia*

137/3 (17.2)

Australia need 14 runs in 17 balls at 4.94 rpo

fixtures

All matches

2nd T20I: PAK VS AUS

live
PAK PAK
AUS AUS

Canberra

05 Nov, 201913:40 IST

3rd T20I: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Perth PS

08 Nov, 201914:00 IST

1st Test: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Gabba, Brisbane

21 Nov, 201905:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Adelaide

29 Nov, 201909:00 IST

Prepared to Play Limited-overs Cricket if the Chance Comes: Wriddhiman Saha

Even amid competition from the young Rishabh Pant, it is Wriddhiman Saha who is relied upon behind the stumps in red-ball cricket.

Cricketnext Staff |November 5, 2019, 3:36 PM IST
Prepared to Play Limited-overs Cricket if the Chance Comes: Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha has been in some stunning form for India in the longest format of the game, and even amid competition from the young Rishabh Pant, it is Saha who is relied upon behind the stumps when it comes to white-ball cricket.

In an interview with Firstpost, Saha revealed that he would still love to play for India in ODIs or T20Is, given the shorter formats of the game are what he enjoys the most. In nine ODIs for India, Saha has 41 runs to his name at an average of just 13.67, which he will hope to improve upon should he get the chance.

He has a much better IPL record, with 1765 runs in 120 matches at an average of 23.85. In List A cricket, Saha has 2762 runs in 102 matches, at an average of 42.49.

“Honestly speaking, I enjoy playing the shorter format the most,” Saha said. “I am ready to deliver whenever I get a chance to play for India at any stage. So I am still prepared to play limited-overs cricket for India if the opportunity comes.”

Saha was quizzed on a range of subjects, one of which was the upcoming pink ball Test that will be played between India and Bangladesh at Eden Gardens later this month. Saha said even though he has the experience of playing a Day-Night match with the pink ball in domestic cricket, he expects the Eden encounter to be a whole different ball game.

“Firstly, there will not be much time between the Test matches and we may not get a lot of time to adapt. Then we will have to face the challenge of playing under lights. I have played in a club match under lights, but this will be an international match, hence more challenging.

"Last time it was a Kookaburra ball and this time it will be SG ball and hence we will see a major difference. Also, dew can create a problem for the bowlers. For 'keeping, more than dew, the visibility of the pink-ball can be an issue.”

On Rishabh Pant, Saha said, “He is performing very well at such a young age. He has already proved himself as an outstanding player in IPL and for India. If he can continue like this and improve more, the Indian team will be benefited in the long run. Rating him, though, is not my job. All I can say that his age is on his side and he has ample time to work on his career.

“It doesn’t matter whether the competition is with Dhoni or Pant, I have always given my all in practice like it is a match. I have kept myself ready for any upcoming chances. My focus is not on competition but on delivering the best for the team. The rest is not in my hands.

Saha was handed his Test debut by India’s former coach Gary Kirsten and he has always been in and around the Indian cricket scene since then. Injury management, then, becomes a big part of ensuring that players have as long of a career as possible, especially after having a lengthy lay-off due to a shoulder injury that required surgery.

On trying his best to keeping fit, Saha said, “Injury is a part of sports. Football players also suffer a lot. There is no point in thinking about it. I try to focus on recovery. Some may not like to take much risk after getting injured. But I try to go back to the previous state and never compromise. I was in NCA during this period and it did help a lot.

“I am still working on my fitness and trying to keep myself away from injury. Age is an important factor here as recovery time for a 20-year-old would be faster than a 35-year-old for the same type of injury.

"Currently, it is very important to remain fit to play longer in this team. Competition is very strong and hence being on top of the fitness level is an absolute necessity,” he signed off.

IndiaIndian cricket teamRishabh PantWriddhiman Saha

Related stories

India vs Bangladesh | Mohammed Shami, Wriddhiman Saha Weigh in On Pink Ball Challenges
Cricketnext Staff | October 31, 2019, 10:42 AM IST

India vs Bangladesh | Mohammed Shami, Wriddhiman Saha Weigh in On Pink Ball Challenges

Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President Can Bring About Improvements: Wriddhiman Saha
Cricketnext Staff | October 18, 2019, 10:12 PM IST

Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President Can Bring About Improvements: Wriddhiman Saha

India vs South Africa: Ravi Shastri Vows to Back Rishabh Pant ‘To the Hilt’
Cricketnext Staff | September 26, 2019, 12:25 PM IST

India vs South Africa: Ravi Shastri Vows to Back Rishabh Pant ‘To the Hilt’

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 08 Nov, 2019

PAK v AUS
Perth PS

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 November, 2019

PAK v AUS
Gabba, Brisbane

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 November, 2019

PAK v AUS
Adelaide All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7935 274
2 England 4555 268
3 Australia 6340 264
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 8620 261
see more