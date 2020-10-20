CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

Prepared To Take On Pakistan Despite Lack Of International Cricket: Zimbabwe Skipper Chamu Chibhabha

Chibhabha told the media in Harare before his squad's departure for Islamabad that he believes his team has the ability to beat Pakistan in the six-match series comprising three T20s and as many ODIs.

  • PTI
  • Updated: October 20, 2020, 6:23 PM IST
Prepared To Take On Pakistan Despite Lack Of International Cricket: Zimbabwe Skipper Chamu Chibhabha

Zimbabwe limited-overs captain Chamu Chibhabha feels the introduction of the ODI Super League has raised the stakes for bilateral contests and they travel to Pakistan for a limited overs tour knowing they can upstage the home team.While Pakistan played a long series in England recently, Zimbabwe resume their international commitments after a long break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Chibhabha told the media in Harare before his squad's departure for Islamabad that he believes his team has the ability to beat Pakistan in the six-match series comprising three T20s and as many ODIs. "We know every ODI game is important for us now as we start our campaign to qualify for the 2023 World Cup in India. Obviously, the guys are excited to go to Pakistan, the wait is over," said Chibhabha.

"We have played Pakistan before, and beat them, so we believe we can actually play well, compete and beat them.

"And, considering it's the Super League games, each game that we play going forward is going to be important, considering that the more games we win gives us a better chance to qualify for the World Cup."

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP  |  IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

He added that his team is fully prepared to take on the hosts despite not playing international cricket for a long period due to Covid-19 pandemic.

On the other hand, Pakistan played three Tests and as many T20s in England.

"Obviously, they (Pakistan) have managed to play a couple of games and we have just been sitting at home but I feel well prepared," he said.

"We have had our chances to prepare before this tour and I think we had some pretty good match practice and also playing in the National Premier League helped the guys to get some match practice. So the guys are ready," he added.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 3941 109
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches