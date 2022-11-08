'Prepping for...': Cheteshwar Pujara Sweat it out in Nets, Asks Netizens to Guess the Match - WATCH

Senior India batter Cheteshwar Pujara has been creating waves in English County Cricket with his world-class batting and his monk-like temperament. He had a terrific debut season for Sussex, dominating the English conditions and amassing runs for fun. On Monday, Pujara shared a video on Twitter where he can be seen batting in a net practice session.

In an era of flamboyant batters, Pujara is a rare player who displays old-fashioned defensive batting at its best. He enjoys occupying the crease for long periods, wearing down bowling attacks, and then batting them to oblivion.

In a recent video shared by him on his official Twitter handle, Pujara can be seen batting in the nets, playing against both pace and spin. He played a couple of sumptuous drives against the pacers while he rocked onto the backfoot against the spinner and smashed the ball out of the nets.

Pujara’s caption was the real highlight of his video. The batting maestro challenged his fans to guess which contest he was preparing for.

“Prepping for ___________? Any guesses?” he asked in his caption.

Prepping for ___________? Any guesses? pic.twitter.com/BDkC5JTpoW — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) November 7, 2022

The fans took up the challenge and dropped their guesses in the comments section. Here are some of them:

One fan mentioned that Pujara was preparing for the Vijay Hazare Trophy that is scheduled to start on November 12. Pujara will be representing Saurashtra in the tournament.

Vijay Hazare Trophy which is scheduled to start from 12 November all the best for it hope you smash sixes and fours and grab an IPL Contract — Sanyam Juyal (@JuyalSanyam) November 7, 2022

Another fan said that Pujara was prepping for India’s tour of Bangladesh in the month of December. India will be playing against the Bangla Tigers in the oldest format of the game.

Getting ready for Bangladesh Test series in. December 2022 — azeem assadi (@azeemassadi) November 7, 2022

One user also speculated that Pujara was training for India’s Test Tour against Australia, Down under.

Waiting for IND vs AUS Test 🔥🔥💓 pic.twitter.com/xIIcNQV9DL — தமிழரசு (@Tamilar33470696) November 7, 2022

A fan came up with a cheeky answer mentioning that Pujara was getting ready to replace Dinesh Karthik who sustained an injury in the ICC T20 World Cup.

Replacing injured dk in t20 wc squad — SDS (@Saumyadeep63) November 7, 2022

Pujara was in scintillating form in the English County Cricket playing for Sussex this year. The 34-year-old smashed eight hundreds for them across formats, including three double hundreds. He was also their top run-scorer in Division Two of the County Championship, amassing 1094 runs at a whopping average of 109.4. He also filled in as captain whenever his team needed him. His successful campaign has helped him to bag another season for the Sussex as he signed with them for 2023.

On the international front, Pujara has not been able to make much of an impact for Team India in the recent past. He will want to rack up runs under his belt when India travels to Bangladesh in December. The Rohit Sharma-led side will play two Tests in the tour and Pujara will be a vital player for the Indian side in the series.

