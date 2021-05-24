Press Took That Statement Out of Context: CSK Youngster Defends MS Dhoni

Last year in UAE, MS Dhoni‘s comments about the youngsters lacking spark created a whole lot of furor. A number of news outlets interpreted that the skipper is unhappy with the way youngsters have performed so far. The argument seemed valid as CSK as a team were ordinary to say the least. They won the first game against Mumbai Indians and went onto lose the next three and their campaign never took off. “There were few chances given to the youngsters. Maybe we didn’t see the kind of spark that they could’ve given us to say, okay you know, push the experienced guys and make space for them,” Dhoni had said after CSK lost to Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets.

But if one of the youngsters of CSK, N Jagadeesan, is to be believed then what MSD said was taken out of context. “What he [Dhoni] actually said was completely misunderstood by the press,” Jagadeesan who made his IPL debut in UAE last year told Sportseekda.

“It was not about the youngsters, Rutu and I did well, to be honest. What people don’t get is that he’s someone who’s trying to boost the entire team, the seniors as well. When you have such legends in the team, you can’t pinpoint each of them. There needs to be a way where the seniors are backed up. For them to be backed up, something had to be done. And after his comment, we did well and the team did really well.”

CSK’s youngsters especially Ruturaj Gaikwad came into his own after this episode. The Maharashtra cricketer even went onto slam three back-to-back fifties and ended the season on a high. Meanwhile the 2021 season had been a lot a better for the Men in Yellow as they were placed in second position when the tournament was called off due to the rising cases of Covid-19.

