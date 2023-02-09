Pretoria Capitals Pacer Anrich Nortje Sets Incredible Record During SA20

There was hardly ever any doubt about South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje’s bowling prowess. Nortje’s supreme bowling coupled with lethal pace and impeccable line and length has always been a point of major concern for the opposition batting unit. The lanky pacer has managed to live up to expectations in the inaugural edition of the SA20. Nortje is not only the highest wicket-taker of the competition but the 29-year-old has managed to trouble the opposition batters with his sheer pace. It is now being learnt that Nortje has the most 145-kmph-plus deliveries (96) in the SA20.

A fan compared Anrich Nortje to former Australia speedster Brett Lee. “Brett Lee of our generation. Never drops the pace,” the comment read.

Brett Lee of our generation. Never drops the pace.— The Cricket Statistician (@CricketSatire) February 8, 2023

Some fans also pointed to India’s Umran Malik and claimed that he will be able to surpass Nortje in the Indian Premier League (IPL). “Umran Malik will beat him in IPL,” read the tweet.

Umran will beat him in IPL— ⒽEⒶҽ尺 (@Head9_) February 8, 2023

A user said Nortje is one of the great fast bowlers. “Nortje for me is up there with great out-and-out fast bowlers the world cricket has ever seen, in terms of skills,” the comment read.

Nortje for me is up there with great out n out fast bowlers world cricket has seen, skillwise— . (@Cule_Adi) February 8, 2023

Quite a few were impressed with Nortje’s bowling in the SA20. The fan wrote, “A double wicket maiden from Nortje to end the semi-final. Boss behaviour. Pretoria Capitals in the final.”

A double wicket maiden from Nortje to end the semifinal. Boss behaviour from the paceman. Pretoria Capitals into the final #SA20— Shubh Aggarwal (@shubh_chintak) February 8, 2023

Anrich Nortje has been in spectacular form in the SA20 league. With 18 wickets to his name, Nortje is the highest wicket-taker of the tournament. Nortje scripted sensational figures of 2/29 to guide his side Pretoria Capitals to the final of the SA20 on Wednesday. Nortje came up with a double wicket maiden in the penultimate over to earn a 29-run win over Paarl Royals.

Batting first, Pretoria Capitals posted a formidable total of 153/8. Rilee Rossouw emerged as his side’s highest scorer with 56.

Paarl Royals suffered an early jolt during the run chase after their opening batter Jason Roy went back to the dressing room on the second ball of the innings. The David Miller-led side were eventually bowled out for just 124.

