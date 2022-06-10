'Pretty Good Idea What Bowlers Would do': South African Batter Credits IPL For Big Win Over India

It’s not just Indian cricket which is benefitting from the IPL alone. Overseas players participating in the annual league are getting acclimatised to the Indian conditions better and reading their bowlers well thanks to involvement in the annual T20 competition.

Also Read: All You Should Know About IPL Media Rights e-Auction

A host of South African cricketers were part of IPL 2022 which concluded late last month and all of them are now facing India in a five-match T20I series that got underway on Thursday. Even if the players get to play in a few matches, that’s enough for them to glean invaluable information about the different conditions and the strategy home bowlers usually employ under various match situations.

Rassie van der Dussen has done exactly that as he was part of Rajasthan Royals who finished runners-up in IPL 2022. He just played three matches through the campaign but staying in India gave him the experience on how to deal with the conditions.

Also Read: Ex-Australia Captain Explains What’s Going Wrong With Kohli

“Definitely (IPL has helped). I watched a lot of IPL games, did not get much of an opportunity to play but I had a pretty good idea what their bowlers would do and the conditions,” van der Dussen said at the post match press conference.

“Indian conditions are different to what we have in South Africa. I spent two month here, been in these conditions, been in the heat, so had acclimatised to that and that goes for everyone,” he added.

In chase of 212, van der Dussen scored an unbeaten 75 off 46 and with David Miller (64) fired South Africa to a seven-wicket win. The pair built an unbroken 75-run partnership.

“We had a lot of guys in the IPL this year and that’s helped us in the first game to adapt quicker and get over the line.”

Van der Dussen though struggled during the early part of his innings.

“I struggled to get the pace of the wicket, I was under pressure. But David continued his form from the IPL and played a brilliant innings, put pressure on the bowlers and just pulled me through,” he said.

“He hit one or two sixes and the momentum swung towards us. I was obviously lucky, you got to acknowledge that. But luck is the part of the game. When I was dropped, I knew I had to make India pay,” he added.

The 33-year-old had luck on his side when he was dropped by Shreyas Iyer on 29 in the 16th over.

“I did feel under pressure, not being able to get boundaries early on but I think it wasn’t due to lack of intent or planning. Sometimes it just doesn’t come off. I was lucky, if Shreyas would have caught that ball it might have been a different game, saying that, we had a lot of batting coming in after that,” he said.

“The key for me, was that when he dropped it, I knew I had to make them pay because I took balls to get in and it was a wicket that got easier once you get in,” he added.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here