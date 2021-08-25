'Previous Indian Teams Were Not Bullied' - Sunil Gavaskar Questions Nasser Hussain in Pre Match Show

Legendary former India batsman Sunil Gavaskar and former England captain Nasser Hussain were involved in a passionate debate ahead of the third Test in Nottingham over an article written by the Englishman. In his article for Daily Mail, Hussain wrote that the current Indian side won’t be bullied like previous generations.

“This India are not a side who will be bullied, as perhaps previous generations have been. They wouldn’t allow themselves to be bullied by Aussie players or crowds — when Tim Paine said, “Wait until we get you to the Gabba", it just spurred them on," he wrote.

Gavaskar took offence, and sought clarification. Here’s what panned out then.

“You said this India will not be bullied as perhaps the previous generations would be. (Me) Belonging to previous generation, could you perhaps enlighten which generation? And what is the exact meaning of bully?” Gavaskar asked Hussain in the broadcast on Sony.

Hussain: “I just think, the Indian side under the aggression of the past, would have said ‘no no no’. But what Kohli has done is to make them go doubly hard. I saw a little bit of that in Sourav Ganguly’s side and he started that, Virat is continuing with it. Even when Virat was not there, Ajinkya really went hard at the Australians. I just don’t think you want to wake this Indian side up."

Gavaskar: “But when you say previous generations were bullied, I don’t think so. I’d be very upset if my generation was being talked about as being bullied. If you have a look at the record, in 1971 we won, that was my first tour in England. 1974, we had internal problems so we lost 3-0. 1979, we lost 1-0, it could have been 1-1 if we chased down 438 at the Oval. 1982 we again lost 1-0. In 1986 we won 2-0, we could have won it 3-0. So, I don’t think my generation we were bullied. I don’t think aggression means you have always got to be at the face of the opposition. You can show passion, you can show your commitment towards your team without yelling after each fall of wicket."

Hussain: “I for one, quite like the way Kohli leads this side. That’s what I wanted to say. That team talk in which he said ‘let’s unleash fire on this English side’ and you could see the fire that they unleashed."

Gavaskar: “There is no argument in that. The question is saying that the previous generations were bullied. I don’t think this is right."

The conversation ended with Hussain leaving for the toss, which India won and opted to bat.

