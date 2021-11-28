'Priceless Knock': Twitter Hails Wriddhiman Saha for Batting With Neck Strain & Scoring a Fighting Fifty

A strain in the neck kept Wriddhiman Saha away from the field on Saturday while KS Bharat came in substitute. But on the fourth day of the Kanpur Test, the Bengal wicketkeeper-batsman walked out to bat and played a magnificent innings, that too, when the team wanted him to deliver with the bat in hand.

Saha smashed his 6th Test fifty after a hiatus of more than 4 years. Back in 2017, he scored 67 off 165 deliveries against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Since then, his highest score was 29 (vs SL in Kolkata, 2017) until he scored an unbeaten 61 against New Zealand in Kanpur in the second innings.

The wicketkeeper-batsman came to bat at no. 8 when the hosts were 103 for 6. He took his time to set himself at the crease and after finding the rhythm, he stitched a 64-run stand with Shreyas Iyer, who became the first Indian batter to score a hundred followed by a fifty on Test debut.

After Iyer’s dismissal, he put another 50-plus partnership with Axar Patel (28*) before stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane declared the second innings at 234 for 7, setting a 284-run target for the Kiwis to chase.

Saha’s compassion and grit impressed the fans who showered praise on social media. Here’s how Twitter reacted on his fighting knock:

Changed his stance. Fought through pain. The resilience that defines Saha—The player…is at full display. #IndvNZ— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 28, 2021

Well played, Saha - it was tough times for him in last few years and got the opportunity when Pant was rested then he took with both the hands by scoring unbeaten 61 runs when India was under lots of pressure. pic.twitter.com/JAL8a0V10W— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 28, 2021

A fighting fifty from Saha comes up 👏🏼His 6⃣th half-century in Tests. 🇮🇳 - 213/7 (77.4), lead by 262 runs#INDvNZ — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) November 28, 2021

Wriddhiman Saha fighting through pain. Fully deserves a half-century in Kanpur. He has fully taken the game away from #NewZealand, along with #ShreyasIyer #INDvNZ #CricketTwitter #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/GzVDdnFrhq— The Game Changer (@TheGame_26) November 28, 2021

What a knock under pressure! 👏🏻Wriddhiman Saha brings up his 6️⃣th half-century in Tests to help India get back in the driver’s seat in this match. 💪🏻#PlayBold #TeamIndia #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/3bjDSamX8k — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 28, 2021

Fifty by Wriddhiman Saha in 115 balls. A brilliant innings by Saha, it’s his first fifty in 4 years and he’s played superbly under pressure.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 28, 2021

A superb half-century from Wriddhiman Saha 👏This has been a priceless knock for #TeamIndia from the wicketkeeper-batsman 💪 🇮🇳: 213/7#INDvNZ #OrangeArmy — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) November 28, 2021

At stumps on Day 4, New Zealand were 4 for 1. Ravichandran Ashwin provide an early breakthrough as he trapped Kiwi opener Will Young in front for 2. The visitors will need 280 runs to defeat India on the final day of the fifth Test.

