Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congratulates Harleen Deol on Superb Catch

After her catch became a rage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too became Harleen Deol’s fan as he posted about her superb catch on his Instagram story. Modi wrote: “Phenomenal, well done". Here’s the post:

Harleen Deol took a magnificent catch on the boundary, to get rid of Amy Jones in the 19th over of the first innings. The catch is a testimony to India’s rising stature in fielding, and many fans took to Twitter to praise the effort of the youngster.

Amy Jones tried to clear the boundary on the off side, but Deol timed her jump to perfection and saved a certain six. She then quickly dived forward to catch the ball inside the boundary.

Indian women’s T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Saturday credited coach Abhay Sharma for the team’s considerable improvement in fielding, saying his “little adjustments" and “individual sessions" with the players are paying rich dividends. Harmanpreet and Harleen Deol pulled off splendid catches in the rain-hit first T20I which England won by 18 runs here on Friday night.

“When you play a team game, you need a momentum and it can come from any member of the team. When I took the catch, it created a sort of energy in the team and then Harleen also took a brilliant catch. So to create that energy, you need to take some extra effort," Harmanpreet said during the virtual press conference.

“Throughout the game, our ground fielding was good, we saved a lot of runs, and we also took some brilliant catches, so I think it is a great sign that our fielding has improved a lot."

(With agencies)

