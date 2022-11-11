Prime Video Set to Offer Immersive and Localised Live Cricket Experience for India’s Tour of New Zealand

India and New Zealand will face-off in a limited overs series featuring three T20s and 3 ODIs starting that will be played between Nov 18th and Nov 30th and the series will be live and exclusive only on Prime Video, the official India territory rights holder to exclusively stream all men’s and women’s cricket matches played in New Zealand.

Prime Video will offer its fans and subscribers a wide range of coverage including live commentary and match programming in English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu. Fans will also be treated to graphics in these languages.

Former captains and cricketers like Ravi Shastri, Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra, Gundappa Viswanath, Anjum Chopra, and Venkatpathy Raju, among others, will be bringing the matches alive with their insightful commentary in different languages as India tries to set the record straight against New Zealand.

The full slate of commentators for the series includes the following names:

English Ravi Shastri Harsha Bhogle Anjum Chopra Simon Doull Gaurav Kapoor (Presenter) Hindi Zaheer Khan Ashish Nehra Ajay Jadeja Mohammad Kaif Ajit Agarkar Tamil WV Raman Hemang Badani L Sivaramakrishnan S Sriram Kannada Gundappa Viswanath Veda Krishnamurthy Shankar Prasad Venkatesh Prasad K Jeshwat Telugu Venkatpathy Raju Sunitha Anand Sudhir Malwvedi Vijay Malwedi

End-to-End Coverage

Prime Video will also offer an English language live one-hour pre-show before each game. The mid-innings break will feature a 15-minute show which will be a recap of the first innings and a preview of the second. The live programming also involves a 30-minute post-match presentation and analysis by Prime Video’s stable of cricket experts.

Rapid Recap

Curating a new viewing experience for live sports, Prime Video will offer customers new features like an in-game language selector and “Rapid Recap”. The in-game language selector will allow customers to change language (e.g., English to Hindi) seamlessly without exiting the player. Customers joining a game in progress can catch up on impactful game highlights using the “Rapid Recap” feature before transitioning to the live stream automatically.

India men’s tour of New Zealand will be the first LIVE cricket series on Prime Video to feature advertisements, helping brands reach Prime Video’s premium base of highly engaged customers, spread across the country. Prime Video welcomed Airtel Xstream Fiber as the presenting sponsor of the broadcast featuring the six limited-overs international matches. Consumer brands like MPL, Nescafé, Noise, OLX Autos, and Vida have come on board as associate sponsors. In addition, brands like AMFI and DBS have also been confirmed as advertisers.

Talking about the upcoming series, Sushant Sreeram, director – SVOD business, Prime Video, India said, “There are many things that are heterogenous about the delightfully diverse India when it comes to entertainment – be it choice of language, genres of shows and movies, devices that customers prefer watching their favourite entertainment on, and so much more. But there is one absolute unifier that everyone across the country is unanimously passionate about, and that’s cricket!

Now with live cricket, made immersive and accessible with multi-language feeds, fantastic studio programming and a superb set of commentators to take us through the series, we are confident we are not just going to deliver on a superior experience for the legions of cricket fans in the country, but make Prime Video that much more exciting, delightful and the first choice of entertainment for everyone,” added Sreeram.

To watch the matches, consumers can go to the Prime Video app on their respective devices where they will be able to find the live match featured on the home page. On Android and Smart TV devices they can select the Cricket tab in the top navigation. The landing page of the Cricket section will feature LIVE matches as well as full playbacks of previous matches. Consumers can choose a language stream of their choice to enjoy the match.

The page will also feature the key highlights of the matches – Super Sixes and short highlights, for quick catch-up. Fans can stream these matches online through their web browser, mobile devices, internet-connected TVs, set-top-boxes, Fire TV sticks and other compatible devices. For a list of devices compatible with Prime Video, or to sign up, please visit primevideo.com.

As a part of the multi-year partnership, international men’s and women’s cricket matches played in New Zealand across all formats – will be available exclusively on Prime Video India.

ABOUT PRIME VIDEO

Prime Video is a premium streaming service that offers Prime members a collection of award-winning Amazon Original series, thousands of movies and TV shows—all with the ease of finding what they love to watch in one place. Find out more at PrimeVideo.com.

Included with Prime Video: The matches will be available alongside thousands of acclaimTV shows and movies across languages and geographies. Prime Video includes content across Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi and Bengali. Prime Video subscription is available in India at no extra cost with Prime membership for just ₹1499 annually. New customers can find out more at amazon.in/prime .

Consumers can also enjoy Prime Video'e exclusive content library including LIVE cricket with Prime Video Mobile Edition at ₹599 per year. This single-user, mobile-only annual video plan offers everyone access to high-quality entertainment exclusively on their mobile devices.

PrimeMembers can watch anywhere, anytime on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV and multiple gaming devices. In the Prime Video app, Prime members can download episodes on their mobile devices and tablets and watch anywhere offline at no additional cost.

Prime Video Channels offers friction-free and convenient access to a wide range of premium content from multiple video streaming services all available at a single destination. Consumers can enjoy even more movies from new releases to classic favourites, available to rent – no Prime membership required.

In addition to a Prime Video subscription, customers can also purchase add-on subscriptions to other streaming services, as well as, get rental access to movies on Prime Video.

