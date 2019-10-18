Prince William and Kate Play Cricket With Pakistan's Star Players

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who are currently on a royal tour to Pakistan were seen enjoying a game of cricket at the NCA in Lahore.
Prince William and Kate Middleton along with Pakistan stars Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali and Bismah Maroof were seen playing the game. PCB chairman Ehsan Mani and former fast bowler Waqar Younis were also present on the occasion.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit to National Cricket Academy #RoyalVisitPakistan pic.twitter.com/YjsDGv6Hjr— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 17, 2019
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge playing cricket with Pakistan players and local kids at PCB's NCA #RoyalVisitPakistan pic.twitter.com/bCi1EhxOz1— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 17, 2019
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge group photo at PCB's NCA #RoyalVisitPakistan pic.twitter.com/OPcIzU2kIx— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 17, 2019
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrival at NCA #RoyalVisitPakistan pic.twitter.com/Jo2JFKvjaB— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 17, 2019
A fierce storm in Islamabad forced a plane carrying Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate to abandon two landings before returning to Lahore late Thursday, reporters travelling with them said, in a dramatic end to a day of cracking cricket balls and touring the towering historic Badshahi Mosque.
The Voyager, a British Royal Air Force jet transporting the couple during their five-day tour of Pakistan, was caught in one of the thunderous storms that periodically rock the capital in October.
"The pilot circled for an hour but the lightening - and turbulence - was so bad we had to fly back," tweeted the Daily Mail's royal correspondent Rebecca English, who was on board the plane.
"Few of us have experienced turbulence as bad as that," she added.
"If I'm honest ... that was the most nervous I've ever felt in a plane," added ITV royal correspondent Chris Ship.
Daily Telegraph correspondent Ben Farmer said the pilot had tried to land twice, once at a military base in the garrison city of Rawalpindi adjacent to Islamabad, and once at Islamabad International before abandoning the attempt and returning to Lahore, some 270 kilometres (170 miles) flying distance away.
However all on board appeared to be safe, with English tweeting that Prince William -- himself a pilot -- had joked with the press pack that he had been flying.
English said it was unclear when they would be able to take off again. There was no immediate statement from Kensington Palace.
(With AFP Inputs)
