Prithvi Shaw Among Three Players Suspended for Doping Violation

Prithvi Shaw has been handed a back-dated eight-month suspension for doping violation after the batsman allegedly inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance commonly found in cough syrups, the BCCI said on Tuesday (July 30). The batsman will not be eligible for selection until November 15.
Shaw tested positive for Terbutaline, a substance that's prohibited in and out of competition by World Anti Doping Agency.
The board said Shaw was tested during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match on February 22 in Indore and charged under the BCCI anti-doping rules on July 16. He admitted to the doping violation but claimed it was inadvertent, caused by 'his ingestion of the over the counter cough syrup he had taken for his cough'. Shaw was provisionally suspended pending determination of the charge.
"The BCCI is satisfied with Shaw’s explanation that he had taken Terbutaline inadvertently to treat an Respiratory Tract Infection and not as a performance-enhancing drug," the board said in the release. "Having considered all of the evidence and taken expert external advice, the BCCI has accepted Shaw’s explanation of the cause of his Anti Doping Rule Violation (ADRV), and on that basis has agreed that a period of ineligibility of eight months should apply, together with disqualification of certain results.
"Under BCCI ADR (anti doping rules) Article 10.10.3, Shaw is entitled to full credit against that period of ineligibility for the provisional suspension that he has been serving since 16th July 2019. In addition, because Shaw promptly admitted his ADRV upon being confronted with it by the BCCI, there is discretion under BCCI ADR Article 10.10.2 to back-date the start of the period of Ineligibility to the date of sample collection (22nd February 2019). However, the BCCI ADR Article 10.10.2 also requires Shaw to actually serve one half of the period of ineligibility. Therefore, further to BCCI ADR Article 10.10.2, the eight-month period of Ineligibility will be deemed to have started to run on 16th March 2019, so that it will end at midnight on 15th November 2019."
Shaw's ban thus effectively began on March 16, after which he went on to play for Delhi Capitals in the IPL. He also played in the Mumbai T20 league.
"All individual results obtained by Shaw from the date of sample collection up until his provisional suspension of 16 July are disqualified, and any individual medals or other prizes awarded to him based on those results are forfeited," the board said.
Shaw was not picked for the tour of West Indies - either with India A or the senior team - as he was said to be injured.
Shaw will be allowed to train and use BCCI or the state association's facilities from September 15.
The other two players suspended are Vidarbha's Akshay Dullarwar (eight months) and Rajasthan's Divya Gajraj (six months).
