Prithvi Shaw as Ajay Devgn: Wasim Jaffer’s Hilarious Tweet is on Point

Former India Test opener Wasim Jaffer continues to delight his followers with witty, unique posts on via his social media accounts. His latest addresses Team India’s selection problem for the upcoming England series.

Jaffer’s funny tweet has come at a time when Indian opener Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the marquee Test series apparently after sustaining an injury and the touring party is pondering upon appropriate replacements.

Several reports claim that the Indian team management wants Prithvi Shaw to be flown to the UK for the upcoming five-match Test series. Shaw is currently with a limited-overs India squad for the Sri Lanka tour starting later this month.

Taking notice of the recent developments in the Indian camp, Jaffer shared a Hindi movie inspired meme that shows veteran actor Ajay Devgn’s famous scene from the film Phool Aur Kaante, in which the actor is seen balancing on two bikes.

“Go well @PrithviShaw," Jaffer captioned his post on the microblogging site. The reimagined version shows Devgn as Shaw, while the two bikes have been termed ENG v IND and SL v IND.

The India domestic legend’s hilarious meme soon went viral on social media. It has garnered over 11,000 likes and some interesting user comments.

According to reports, the Indian team management in England wants Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal to join the Team India squad at the earliest. However, it has also emerged that the selection committee is reportedly not in agreement with the team management for calling the youngsters to England.

Their are conflicting reports of BCCI not receiving a formal request while another claims the board hasn’t responded to the demand.

Although, the duo might leave for England after the conclusion of the Sri Lanka series on July 26 if they are called up. Team India already has Mayank Agarwal, Abhimanyu Easwaran and KL Rahul as backup openers in the Test squad for the England series.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here