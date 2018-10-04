In Numbers | Prithvi Shaw Becomes Youngest Indian to Score a Ton on Debut

Loading...
Although he lost his opening partner K L Rahul early, Shaw attacked the Windies bowlers right from the word go, smashing 15 fours in his innings.
This brilliant effort meant that Shaw became 15th Indian batsman to score a hundred on debut, and the latest after fellow Mumbaikar Rohit Sharma. Overall he is the 105th player to achieve the feat in Test cricket.
Shaw is now the youngest Indian, and fourth youngest overall to notch a Test ton on debut. While Shaw’s century came at 18y and 329d, Bangladesh’s Mohammad Ashraful got one at 17y and 61d, making him the youngest ever player to score a Test ton in his first Test.
The record list does not end here. Only three batsmen have raised their hundreds on Test debut in less than 100 balls. Shaw reached his ton in 99 balls. The other two players on the list are Dwayne Smith (93 balls) and Shikhar Dhawan (85 balls). That also makes him the third fastest player to notch a century on debut.
Shaw had also scored a hundred in his debut Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu in January 2017 as well as on his Duleep Trophy debut, like another Mumbaikar Sachin Tendulkar.
First Published: October 4, 2018, 1:39 PM IST