Prithvi Shaw Blasts 61-Ball 134 in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Prithvi Shaw continues to make his case for an India comeback and he must have made the BCCI selections sit up and take note on Friday. During the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, in a match against Assam, Shaw peeled off a maiden T20 century and that too in an imposing fashion as he belted 13 fours and smoked nine sixes during a memorable 134 off 61 while captaining Mumbai in Ajinkya Rahane’s absence.

After Mumbai were put in to bat first at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, Shaw led a bright start as he converted it into three figures to help his team to a mammoth 230/3 in 20 overs. In reply, Assam were bowled out for 169 in 19.3 overs as Mumbai stormed to a 61-run win – their third in a row in the ongoing tournament.

Shaw had earlier expressed his ‘disappointment’ at constantly being ignored by the Indian selectors, more recently for the South Africa ODIs at home.

“I was disappointed. I am scoring runs, doing a lot of hard work, but not getting a chance,” Shaw told mid-day. “But it’s alright. When they [national selectors] feel I am ready, they will play me. Whatever opportunities I get, whether it is for India ‘A’ or other teams, I will make sure I do my best and keep my fitness levels up to the mark.”

Shaw’s century on Friday was preceded by impressive knocks of 29 (vs Madhya Pradesh) and 55* (vs Mizoram) in the T20 tournament which also culminated in Mumbai’s victories.

Shaw’s international career has been a wild ride. He announced himself with a Test century on debut and subsequently made his ODI and T20I debuts as well. However, inconsistency and disciplinary issues have pushed him out of the selectors’ radar.

The 22-year-old Shaw last played for India in July 2021.

“I am working hard on my game, fitness and performing consistently as well. Everything is on track, [but] let’s see. I am not thinking too much about the future. Whatever opportunities I am getting, I am trying my best,” Shaw said.

