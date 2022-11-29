'Prithvi Shaw Can be a Very Aggressive, Successful Captain': World Cup Winner Picks Future Indian Skipper

Following the conclusion of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, the talks around future India captain, are gathering pace. Former cricketers including the likes of Harbhajan Singh think the time has come for Hardik Pandya to be given the full charge of the T20I side and he has even suggested appointing Ashish Nehra as the coach of the side too.

Pandya has indeed emerged as the prime candidate to succeed Rohit Sharma into the role thanks to his recent performances. The allrounder proved his credentials by leading Gujarat Titans to IPL title earlier this year and that the team management has confidence in his abilities can be gauged from the fact that he has led India on the Ireland tour and in the New Zealand T20I series this year.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir though feels that Pandya is among the candidates but feels replacing Rohit so early would be unfair.

“Hardik Pandya obviously is in line," Gambhir said at an event organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) on Sunday. “But that’s going to be unfortunate for Rohit because I think judging his captaincy in only one ICC event is not the right way to probably judge him."

And then Gambhir picked out a surprise name in Prithvi Shaw as a potential leader of the team. Shaw hasn’t been in the scheme of things for some time now despite being once projected as the next big thing in Indian cricket thanks to his inconsistency and off-field controversies.

“Prithvi Shaw is one I feel can be a very aggressive captain, a very successful captain because you see that aggression in the way a person plays the sport," Gambhir said.

Shaw though has an U-19 world cup as captain in his resume - leading India to the title win in 2018, captaining the likes of Shubman Gill and Arshdeep Singh.

Gambhir though adds that pushing a player on the right path is also the job of selectors. “The reason I’ve picked Prithvi Shaw, I know a lot of people talk about his off-field activities, but that is what the job of the coach and the selectors are. The selectors’ job isn’t just to pick the 15, but also to get people to walk the right path," he said.

