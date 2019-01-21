Prithvi Shaw Confident of Being Fully Fit Before IPL

Loading...
“I will be fit before the Indian Premier League and I am trying hard to reach full fitness. I am working on my ankle as well as on my upper body,” Shaw, who has been retained by the Delhi Capitals for what will be his second season, told India TV.
The opening batsman suffered a freak ankle injury while fielding in the deep during India’s practice match ahead of the first Test against Australia. He stayed on with the team hoping to be fit for the second Test, but was eventually ruled out of the entire series.
“We were playing the practice match in Sydney ahead of the first Test,” recalled Shaw. “I was standing at deep mid-wicket and Ash bhai (R Ashwin) was bowling and a catch came towards me. I caught the ball while jumping backwards in the air and my body weight fell on my left foot when I landed. It was a bit uneven there and my ankle got twisted 90 degrees and the entire body-weight fell on that. That’s how it happened.
“I was trying hard to play in the second Test and the physios too were trying to get me fit for the match. However, the more they tried, the swelling increased and it got more painful.
“It was an unfortunate incident and you can’t really do anything about that. It was my wish to play in the challenging conditions in Australia. I love the bounce there. But unfortunately, I suffered a leg injury. But that’s okay, I am very happy that India won the Test series. It can’t get better than this.
“I got full support of the team at that time because I was very disappointed with the injury. I had practised hard for the tour and had many things in my mind that I thought I would do there. So, it was disheartening. But yeah, now I am happy that we won the series.”
The 19-year-old was expected to be one of the openers, but it was Murali Vijay and KL Rahul who opened the batting in the first two games before Mayank Agarwal came in with Hanuma Vihari in Melbourne. In the final Test in Sydney, Agarwal, who scored 195 runs in the four innings he played, opened the innings with Rahul as India went on to win a historic series Down Under.
“It was a huge achievement for us as an Indian cricket team to win a Test series against Australia in Australia. It feels really good to win the Test series after playing so hard,” said Shaw.
First Published: January 21, 2019, 4:36 PM IST