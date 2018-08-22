Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari Included; Murali Vijay, Kuldeep Yadav Dropped as India Announce Squad for Fourth and Fifth Test Against England

Loading...
Out of form opener Murali Vijay was dropped from the team. Kuldeep Yadav was also left out of the team and will be part of the India A squad for the four-day game against Australia A. The rest of the team remained the same as the first three Tests.
BREAKING: @PrithviShaw and @Hanumavihari called up to India squad for final two #ENGvIND Tests.— ICC (@ICC) August 22, 2018
Shaw's stocks have been on the rise ever since playing for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy semi-final as a 16-year-old prodigy in 2016-17 season. Since then, he has played 14 first-class matches, scoring 1,418 runs, including seven centuries and five fifties. Shaw aggregated 603 runs in 10 innings for India A in the recent England tour.
Vihari started his career with Hyderabad before moving to lead Andhra Pradesh. He has scored 5142 runs in his First-Class career including 15 hundreds and 24 fifties with a highest score of 302 not out. Vihari has showed solid form for India A in recent weeks, scoring a century against South Africa A in Bengaluru at the beginning of August.
Vijay's drop wasn't totally unexpected as he has failed to score big runs since the South Africa tour. The Tamil Nadu opener managed to score only 128 runs in 5 matches, averaging a miserable 12.80. He was also dropped for the Trent Bridge Test with India going with KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan as the two openers. Both put in impressive displays, getting India off to solid starts in both the innings.
The All-India Senior Selection Committee met in Nottingham to pick the Indian Cricket Team for the remaining two Tests of the ongoing five-match Test series against England.
India’s squad for the fourth and fifth Tests against England: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Karun Nair, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Hanuma Vihari
India A squad for the two four-day games against Australia A: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, R Samarth, A Easwaran, Ankit Bawne, Shubman Gill, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Nadeem, Kuldeep Yadav, K Gowtham, Rajneesh Gurbani, Navdeep Saini, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohd. Siraj
