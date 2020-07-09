Mumbai and India batsman Prithvi Shaw has the ability of Virender Sehwag, former India batsman Wasim Jaffer has said.
Talking to former India opener Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel, Jaffer said Shaw is like Sehwag but added that he should improve awareness of his game.
"I think he is a special player, without a doubt. The shots he hits, if he gets going, he has the ability of Virender Sehwag I feel,” Jaffer told Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel. "He can completely demolish an attack.
ALSO READ: Wasim Jaffer Picks Virat Kohli Over Sachin Tendulkar as India's Best in White-ball Player
"But somewhere I feel he needs to understand his game better, where he needs to take a backseat. I feel he got found out a little bit in New Zealand, got dismissed two times off a short delivery. He fell into their trap."
Shaw has so far played four Tests and three ODIs for India. He opened in the two Tests in New Zealand earlier this year with Rohit Sharma out with an injury, but managed only 98 runs across four innings including a half-century. Like most Indian batsman on the tour, Shaw's technique was found wanting.
Shaw has also had issues with discipline in the past. The Under-19 World Cup winning captain of 2018 was even banned for failing a dope test last year.
Jaffer, who played for Mumbai and Vidarbha, said Shaw should get more disciplined if he wants to succeed in international cricket.
"I also feel that he needs to get more disciplined in his off-field life. Because I feel he has the game to succeed at international level. But he needs to be a lot more disciplined outside cricket also," he said.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Prithvi Shaw Has the Ability of Virender Sehwag, Needs to Get More Disciplined Off Field: Wasim Jaffer
Mumbai and India batsman Prithvi Shaw has the ability of Virender Sehwag, former India batsman Wasim Jaffer has said.
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings