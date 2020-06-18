India batsman Prithvi Shaw has come to the help of villagers in Dhokawade village, around 110 kms from Mumbai, who are struggling with the aftereffects of cyclone Nisarga.
While the country is battling COVID-19, Maharashtra was also affected by a cyclone earlier in the month leaving many people struggling. Shaw, who has been in Dhokawade since the lockdown began, is helping the villagers rebuild their houses and also providing financial assistance according to a report in Mid-Day.
Shaw has been in politician Sanjay Potnis's farmhouse in Dhokawade, along with Potnis' son Yash.
"Yes, they (Shaw and Yash) have been in Alibaug since the lockdown. The cyclone was pretty bad there. The entire village was badly affected. The roofs of houses were destroyed. Even my bungalow suffered some damage. Prithvi and my son witnessed the difficulties of the villagers and decided to help. Prithvi has not only helped them put the roofs back on their houses, he also provided financial assistance to some of the needy villagers," Potnis told mid-day.
"This goes to show that Prithvi is not just a talented cricketer but also someone who understands his social responsibility at such a young age. It shows his maturity."
Prithvi's father said the Mumbai batsman empathises with people who struggle.
"Prithvi has come up the hard way. He has seen difficult days when he was climbing the ranks as a cricketer and that's why he empathises with people who are struggling in life," he said.
Shaw, 20, has played four Tests and three One-Day Internationals for India.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Prithvi Shaw Helps Villagers in Dhokawade Rebuild Homes Affected by Cyclone
Shaw, 20, has played four Tests and three One-Day Internationals for India.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings