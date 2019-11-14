Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

BAN IN IND, 2 TESTS, 2019 1st Test, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, 14 - 18 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

Bangladesh

150 (58.3)

Bangladesh
v/s
India
India*

86/1 (26.0)

India trail by 64 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: BAN VS IND

live
BAN BAN
IND IND

Indore HCS

14 Nov, 201909:30 IST

2nd Test: IND VS BAN

upcoming
IND IND
BAN BAN

Kolkata

22 Nov, 201913:00 IST

2nd T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

16 Nov, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

17 Nov, 201919:00 IST

Prithvi Shaw Included in Mumbai Squad, Eligible to Play From November 17

Young batsman Prithvi Shaw, who was banned for eight months for failing a dope test, has been included in the 15-member Mumbai squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, but will be eligible to play from November 17.

PTI |November 14, 2019, 11:53 PM IST
Prithvi Shaw Included in Mumbai Squad, Eligible to Play From November 17

Mumbai: Young batsman Prithvi Shaw, who was banned for eight months for failing a dope test, has been included in the 15-member Mumbai squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, but will be eligible to play from November 17.

Shaw was banned from all forms of cricket by the BCCI for a (retrospective) period of eight months in July after failing a dope test during the Mushtaq Ali Trophy in March and his ban ends on Friday.

The squad for the last two games and for the super league stage of the national T20 tournament was announced by the Mumbai Cricket Association on Thursday.

The 20-year-old Shaw will be eligible to play only from the November 17 when Mumbai takes on Assam in their last league game at the Wankhede stadium.

Mumbai are so far unbeaten in the tournament, having won all their five games and are set to qualify for the super league stage.

On November 9, when Shaw had turned 20, he had assured that his 2.0 version would be displayed.

"I turn 20 today. I assure it will be Prithvi Shaw 2.0 going forward. Thank u for all the good wishes & support. Will be back in action soon. #motivation #hardwork #believe," he had tweeted on his birthday.

Shaw, who made a memorable Test debut for India against the West Indies, last played in the Indian Premier League.

Meanwhile, in-form Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead Mumbai.

Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw (Eligible from 17th November 2019), Aditya Tare, Jay Bista, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Shubham Ranjane, Sujit Nayak, Shams Mulani, Dhrumil Matkar, Shardul Thakur, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande and Eknath Kerkar.

mumbaiprithvi shawShaw

Related stories

Prithvi Shaw Will “Certainly” be Considered for Selection After Suspension Ends
Cricketnext Staff | November 8, 2019, 11:50 AM IST

Prithvi Shaw Will “Certainly” be Considered for Selection After Suspension Ends

BCCI Anti-Doping Manager Blames National Lab for Delay in Shaw’s Test Results
Devadyuti Das | August 1, 2019, 7:14 PM IST

BCCI Anti-Doping Manager Blames National Lab for Delay in Shaw’s Test Results

Government Tells BCCI It Doesn't Have Authority to Test Players For Drugs
Cricketnext Staff | August 1, 2019, 12:26 PM IST

Government Tells BCCI It Doesn't Have Authority to Test Players For Drugs

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 22 Nov, 2019

BAN v IND
Kolkata

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sat, 16 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 17 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more