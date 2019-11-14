Prithvi Shaw Included in Mumbai Squad, Eligible to Play From November 17
Young batsman Prithvi Shaw, who was banned for eight months for failing a dope test, has been included in the 15-member Mumbai squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, but will be eligible to play from November 17.
