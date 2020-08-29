Prithvi Shaw is a Bit Like Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar, Says Brad Hogg
Former Australia and Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Brad Hogg expected Delhi Capitals to have a good Indian Premier League 2020, praising their batting line-up and some smart acquisitions in the bowling unit. Hogg also said Prithvi Shaw will step up, saying the batsman was a bit like Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar.
Prithvi Shaw is a Bit Like Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar, Says Brad Hogg
Former Australia and Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Brad Hogg expected Delhi Capitals to have a good Indian Premier League 2020, praising their batting line-up and some smart acquisitions in the bowling unit. Hogg also said Prithvi Shaw will step up, saying the batsman was a bit like Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar.
Upcoming Matches
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings