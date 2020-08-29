Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Prithvi Shaw is a Bit Like Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar, Says Brad Hogg

Former Australia and Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Brad Hogg expected Delhi Capitals to have a good Indian Premier League 2020, praising their batting line-up and some smart acquisitions in the bowling unit. Hogg also said Prithvi Shaw will step up, saying the batsman was a bit like Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar.

Cricketnext Staff |August 29, 2020, 5:29 PM IST
“The Delhi Capitals’ top six looks very formidable, a mixture of experience with youngsters. They have got Dhawan at the top, along with Prithvi Shaw, Pant and Iyer. So, they are going to make plenty of runs,” Hogg said on his YouTube channel.

“The standout for the Delhi Capitals I think is going to be Prithvi Shaw. I think it is time for him to make runs and show the world how good he actually is because he is a talent. I would say he is a bit like Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar,” Hogg said.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore Favourites, Says Brad Hogg

Shaw has played four Tests and three ODIs for India, scoring 335 and 84 runs respectively. He has been a part of the Delhi Capitals side since IPL 2018, the year in which he led India to victory in the Under-19 World Cup. Tendulkar and Lara are legends of batting, with more than 56000 international runs combined.

Hogg also hailed Delhi's decision to get R Ashwin from Kings XI Punjab.

“The acquisition of Ashwin is an absolute beauty, quality leadership, good spinner, also can handle the bat in the middle overs. That adds a little bit of depth to their batting and spin department, he said.

“Their flaw is their depth in pace. They rely too heavily on Rabada. If Rabada gets injured, Delhi Capitals are in a lot of trouble. The other flaw they have is that they don’t have depth and quality in their overseas contingent.”

Interestingly, Hogg had earlier said Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore would be the favourites this season.

"The second team I have got for you is for RCB. Finally, they will have a big chance to take out an IPL. They have always had good stock on paper, but they have never been able to go out and get the job done," he had said.

"Now, with inclusion of Aaron Finch at the top, he will be able to dominate in the powerplay overs, get some quick runs, and relieve the pressure in the middle order off AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli in the middle order.

"Also, their bowling attack looks strong with Dale Steyn and Kane Richardson, and they have a better team balance as compared to last couple of years. They will have a better strategy going into the tournament."

